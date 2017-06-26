Still Life with Rocket at Theater Alliance

Mollye Maxner blends theater, dance and art installation for her new immersive theatrical experience that veers from the norm. For one thing, during brief moments of the show, the audience is asked to stand or move, as if they were walking through a gallery or museum.

For another, audience entry will be staggered in 10-minute time slots in groups of six-to-eight people. (Patrons are also asked to arrive at least 10 minutes early.) Theater Alliance presents this work exploring themes of female aggression, interracial adoption and the power of memory. Annie Houston leads the cast as the matriarch whose approaching death threatens to tear her family apart.

To July 2. Anacostia Playhouse, 2020 Shannon Place SE. Tickets are $30 to $40. Call 202-241-2539 or visit theateralliance.com.