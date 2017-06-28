Town to close on July 1, 2018

After more than a decade in business, the popular nightclub Town Danceboutique will close its doors. But don’t mourn just yet — the end date is Sunday, July 1, 2018, and the venue promises to offer a year of “remarkable events to help Town go out in the same manner in which it arrived.”

Located at 2009 8th St. NW, in the center of the Shaw neighborhood, the two-tiered nightclub has served as a venue a host of community events and fundraisers, as well as its regular weekend offerings, which include a massively popular Friday and Saturday night drag show, helmed by Lena Lett and featuring such local drag luminaries as Ba’Naka Devereaux, Shequita Lee, and Tatiyanna. Town is known for introducing patrons to some of the best DJs the world has to offer, and it has served as a D.C. debut spot for dozens of national and international spinmeisters. It’s also a major hub for the bear community, hosting a massively packed Bear Happy Hour every Friday night. The addition of an elegant, large-scale patio two years ago expanded the club’s capacity even further.

Town’s owners released a statement confirming that the club would be closing in order to make way for an apartment complex, the result of the building’s purchase by the Jefferson Apartment Group last year. The statement, first issued on the venue’s Facebook page, and followed by an email to its listserv, reads as follows: