Shadow/Casters brings full moon fun to the Hirshhorn

Once the Capital Pride parade ends on Saturday, June 10, a full moon will rise.

“It will be a really magical, tribal kind of night,” says Victoria Reis, artistic director of Logan Circle’s Transformer Gallery. To celebrate the occasion, Reis has invited several emerging performance artists to dig deeper into the concept by exploring folklore associated with the Strawberry Moon.

“The artists have each been really thoughtful in how they’re thinking about myths around the full moon and summer solstice,” says Reis, “and they’re each looking at them from their own personal, cultural identity.” Jason Barnes — aka Pussy Noir — will reflect on African-American rituals, Alexandra ‘Rex” Delafkaran on Persian traditions, and Kunj Patel on Indian festivals.

The core of Shadow/Casters is a dramatic display of light and shadow by Hoesy Corona that will transform the museum’s inner-courtyard into a shadow theater. “Through light projections within the Hirshhorn, [24 assisting artists] will be casting shadows on the second floor of the museum that the audience will experience from the courtyard,” says Reis.

The Hirshhorn will be open extended hours for the one-night-only event, which also features a cash bar and music by DJ Natty Boom. All the artists plan to touch on the affirming aspect of Capital Pride weekend. “This the one official Smithsonian Pride event,” says Reis, “and I’m honored we’re doing it. It’s exciting to be presenting young, gay artists at the Hirshhorn during Pride to such a large audience and in such a comprehensive context.”

She notes, however, that Shadow/Casters wasn’t specifically created for Pride. “We were looking for a weekend with a full moon, and it just so happened that Pride fell at the same time. But we were happy that it was happening on Pride weekend. It was all kismet for us.”

Shadow/Casters is Saturday, June 10, from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Hirshhorn Plaza, Independence Ave. and Seventh St. SW. Tickets are $18. Call 202-633-1000 or visit hirshhorn.si.edu.