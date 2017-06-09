Win tickets to the B-52s at Wolf Trap on Sunday!

Win a pair of tickets to the party band that started it all! The B-52s are coming to Wolf Trap on Sunday, June 11, at 8 p.m. It’s a great capper to a Pride weekend already filled with amazing options!

We’ll are away 3 pairs of tickets to Sunday’s show — but hurry. You need to enter by Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. Winners will be drawn at random and will be announced publicly on Twitter at 8 a.m. (so be sure to provide your Twitter name).

To get you in the Rock Lobster mood, we’ve included one of our favorite B-52s videos below! And read our 2012 interview with Fred Schneider here! Good luck!