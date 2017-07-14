Arrest made in case of D.C. transgender woman who was struck with car

A man arrested for intentionally striking a transgender woman with a car had his preliminary hearing delayed after it was cancelled for medical reasons.

Startwaune Anderson, 18, was arrested on Wednesday, July 12, for allegedly striking transgender victim Davon Washington in the 400 block of K Street, NE, during the early morning hours of July 5. He faces a charge of aggravated assault knowingly while armed.

Anderson had been scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday, July 14, but court records indicate the hearing was never held due to a “medical alert.” A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia was unable to comment on the nature of that alert due to privacy concerns.

Anderson will next appear in court on Tuesday, July 25 before Judge Anthony Epstein.

On the morning of the incident in question, Metropolitan Police officers from the First District were called to the scene around 3:18 a.m. Further investigation uncovered that Washington had been deliberately struck by a dark-colored vehicle, which fled the scene shortly after.

Officers found Washington unconscious, suffering from multiple injuries. She was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center and treated for a bleed on the brain, multiple rib fractures, a lacerated spleen, and a punctured lung. She was placed on a breathing machine.

Washington remains in critical but stable condition.

Witnesses told police that Washington was leaving a club with friends when a vehicle with two men inside approached them, reports NBC Washington. They had asked for Washington’s phone number, but she wasn’t interested, and kept walking. Shortly afterward, she was dancing near the middle of the street when the car struck her.

Police believe Anderson was the driver of that vehicle. So far, no other arrests have been made, though there may additional ones as police further investigate the identity of the passenger.