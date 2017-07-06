Beth Ditto brings “Fake Sugar” to U Street Music Hall

With all due respect to the other members of Gossip, Beth Ditto’s voice, personality, and style always had a way of commanding most of the attention. And now that her band of 17 years has officially split up, Ditto is free to set out on her own and explore some other avenues.

On her powerful solo debut, Fake Sugar — read the full review here — the familiar dance/punk is gone, replaced by a sort of indie-rockabilly.

Ditto, a self-described fat, feminist lesbian, is as confident and defiant as ever. The album should form the basis of an incredible live show, presented by the 9:30 Club in the intimate, neighboring U Street Music Hall, 1115A U St. NW.

Wednesday, July 12, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Call 202-588-1880 or visit 930.com.