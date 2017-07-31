Metro Weekly
Home / News + Politics / Local / BHT hosts Pride Night at Kings Dominion on Aug. 19

BHT hosts Pride Night at Kings Dominion on Aug. 19

This will be first year that Soak City water park will be open for annual LGBTQ event

By on July 31, 2017

Pride Night at Kings Dominion

Pride Night at Kings Dominion

It’s that time of the year for roller coaster rides, death drops, swings, water slides, and eating all of the fried, smothered, and sugar-coated food you can eat. On Saturday, Aug. 19, the LGBTQ community will be able to partake in these time-honored amusement park activities as part of Brother, Help Thyself’s annual Pride Night celebration.

For $41, attendees can gain admission to the amusement and water parks starting at 3 pm., and exclusive access to one wave pool from 6-8 p.m. From 9 p.m. until midnight, there will be a dance party featuring DJ Kuhmeleon of Cobalt, the Baltimore Eagle, and Grand Central, at the water park, in front of Sharky’s.

Pride Night supports BHT, a local organization that provides money to local LGBT-related nonprofits. The evening typically brings in upwards of $20,000, with proceeds going to BHT’s general fund.

“As we approach a nearly 2o-year partnership with Kings Dominion, we always seek new ways to expand this great event that has been key to our ability to award more than $3 million in grants over our history,” BHT President Jim Slattery said in a statement. “And, for the first time in many years, since our event is before Labor Day, the Soak City water park will be available to our attendees, a desire expressed often by our supporters.”

Brother, Help Thyself’s Pride Night is on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 3 p.m. to midnight at Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell, Va. Visit brotherhelpthyself.net.

John Riley is the local news reporter for Metro Weekly. He can be reached at jriley@metroweekly.com
Related Items