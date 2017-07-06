Capital Fringe Festival 2017: Every production at this year’s Fringe!

A complete listing of all the Capital Fringe Productions. For show times, visit capitalfringe.org.

🏳️‍🌈 denotes significant LGBTQ content.

5 Epiphanies

Sardonic stories of how good stuff gets in your head.

Pursuit Wine Bar

July 13, 15, 16, 22 23

8 Bit Circus S*it

Bringing video games to life through fire and circus arts.

Old City Farm & Guild

July 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22

Abortion Road Trip 🏳️‍🌈

Three Texas women drive to New Mexico for an abortion.

Trinidad Theatre

July 7, 8, 15, 18, 20, 23

Aflight

Experience stories of migration and nature through movement & sound.

Elstad Auditorium

July 11, 14, 20

Arden Now 🏳️‍🌈

Shakespeare’s As You Like It revamped to celebrate modern love.

Eastman Studio Theatre

July 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 22

Blue Over You

When your wife is missing, life turns upside down.

Pursuit Wine Bar

July 6, 11, 15, 19, 20, 23

Caveat

One open bedroom. Four applicants. No holds barred.

Eastman Studio Theatre

July 7, 9, 12, 16, 23

Clara Bow: Becoming ‘It’

Before Jennifer Lawrence, Elizabeth Taylor and Marilyn Monroe, there was Clara.

Trinidad Theatre

July 8, 9, 11, 14, 18, 22

ClickB@it

NTC goes viral. What happens next will blow your mind.

Sprenger Theatre

July 11, 12, 15, 19, 22

Comedian Elected to Town Council in New Jersey

“Brilliantly funny,” – NJ State League of Municipalities. Even for Jersey.

Pursuit Wine Bar

July 8, 9, 12, 13

Constructive Fictions

Peeping Tom Rabbi is forced to face his victims nightly .

Eastman Studio Theatre

July 6, 7, 8, 20, 23

Contractions

How much would you sacrifice to keep your job?

Trinidad Theatre

July 8, 13, 16, 21, 22, 23

Daggers MacKenzie 🏳️‍🌈

Your new favorite one-woman, lesbian, knife-juggling rock opera.

Sprenger Theatre

July 12, 14, 15, 16, 22

Dancing through life…by the way ©

A tour de force of dance, or nerd life? You decide.

Sprenger Theatre

July 12, 13, 14, 16, 23

Dishwasher 2: I Pay You

Are you a better actor or dishwasher? Brian Feldman decides.

The Kitchen (Brian Feldman’s Studio Apartment)

July 6, 9, 11, 12, 13, 16, 18, 19, 20, 23

Echoes

Reality shatters the relationship of young lovers in an asylum.

Eastman Studio Theatre

July 11, 15, 16, 19, 21, 22

Exit Carolyn

Best friends forever. Or are they?

CAOS on F

July 7, 8, 11, 15, 16, 19, 21

Exit, Pursued by a Bear

You shouldn’t need bears to be nice. But it helps.

Lab II

July 9, 11, 13, 18, 19, 22

Four Broke Guys: LIVE!

Four characters divided by one actor equals one helluva good time.

Shopkeepers

July 7, 12, 16, 20, 22, 23

Garbage Person Karaoke

A comedy about healing, for people who are trash.

Shopkeepers

July 11, 12, 16, 20, 22, 23

Ghouls 🏳️‍🌈

A coming of age love story.

Lab II

July 8, 9, 15, 16

Help Me, Wanda!

A rock cabaret inspired by the music of Wanda Jackson.

Solly’s U Street Tavern

July 14, 15, 21, 22

Hexagon 2017: Let Freedom Zing!

An original political satirical musical comedy revue benefiting local charities.

Lang

July 7, 8, 12, 16, 20, 23

HOWL: In the Time of Trump 🏳️‍🌈

I HOWL, You HOWL, We All HOWL for Al’s HOWL.

Shopkeepers

July 7, 8, 21, 22, 23

I’m Margaret Thatcher, I Is!

The (completely made-up) totally true life story of Margaret Thatcher.

Lab II

July 6, 8, 9, 16, 18, 21

In the Company of de Sade

De Sade, DC, King’s Players, and Fringe. Perfect Together.

Trinidad Theatre

July 11, 12, 15, 19, 21, 23

It’s What We Do

Israeli soldiers share memories of enforcing the occupation of Palestine.

Lab II

July 13, 15, 19, 21, 23

J-Swizzle’s (and D-Man’s) Epic Awesome Swaggy Broventure for Sweet Rhymes

Best friends dream of becoming the greatest rap stars ever.

Lab II

July 6, 8, 12, 15, 19, 23

Joe Charnitski’s Funeral

Joe Charnitski gave the eulogy at Joe Charnitski’s funeral — twice.

Pursuit Wine Bar

July 9, 19, 20, 22

Just Like a Woman 🏳️‍🌈

Will trans trump fear in these troubled times?

Elstad Auditorium

July 6, 8, 14, 15, 18, 22

Kara Sevda

At the end of the world, the past catches up.

Shopkeepers

July 12, 16, 19, 21, 22

Ladies in Waiting: The Judgement of Henry VIII

The Edinburgh Fringe Sell-Out Tudor drama.

Eastman Studio Theatre

July 8, 9, 12, 13, 15

Lakeboat

A summer of influences creating memories never to be forgotten.

Sprenger

July 11, 16, 19, 21 23

Lancer & Lace

100 years ago JFK was born, and he never dies.

Pursuit Wine Bar

July 16, 18, 19, 20, 22

Last Ditch Playlist 🏳️‍🌈

How do you put back together a broken heart?

Lab II

July 6, 7, 9, 11, 12

Lazarus

In the future, you can live forever. For a price.

Trinidad Theatre

July 7, 9, 11, 12

Life, Death, & Everything In-Between

Movement theater exploring life’s comedies and tragedies. With dancing.

Elstad Auditorium

July 7, 9, 16, 18, 21, 22

LIFE: A Comic Opera in Three Short Acts

Take a musical journey from beginning to end.

Eastman Studio Theatre

July 9, 15, 16, 18, 23

Lost Teeth

Tori just wants to be happy. Is that so hard?

Eastman Studio Theatre

July 8, 9, 11, 14, 15

Love and Other Lures

Playfully macabre cabaret about love, danger and things with teeth.

Shopkeepers

July 8, 9, 16, 22

MacBheatha

Experience the infamous Macbethian saga as never before!

Lang

July 7, 8, 9, 15, 22

Mixed Blessings

Sex. Art. God. Genocide. You know, first date stuff.

Shopkeepers

July 6, 9, 13, 15, 22

Morningstar

On the eve of nuclear war, a brilliant engineer…

Shopkeeper

July 6, 8, 11, 15, 16

Mr. Taken

All the women want him, but he is Mr. Taken.

Mt. Vernon Place United Methodist

July 7, 8, 14, 15

My Lack Of Social Life

Juggling, Magic, Sideshow and a complete lack of social life.

Lang

July 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 20

Nasty Women of the Ecstatic Rainbow Mystical Retreat 🏳️‍🌈

As innocent as a book club! What could go wrong?

Sprenger

July 11, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23

Nevertheless, She Persisted 🏳️‍🌈

Crowdsourced stories about shaping community when every word’s a political act.

Lang

July 6, 9, 15, 19, 22

Not Quite: Asian American by Law, Asian Woman by Desire 🏳️‍🌈

Storytelling with a purpose and for political impact.

Pursuit Wine Bar

July 8, 13, 16, 20

Numesthesia

Numbers are people. Multiply your perspective. Count on it.

Lab II

July 14, 15, 16, 18, 22

One In Four

Alien roommates learn the ropes. They’re bad at the ropes.

Shopkeepers

July 9, 18, 20, 22, 23

Orson the Magnificent – The Magic of Orson Welles

Astounding illusions, mind-reading, and stories from a life in magic.

Trinidad Theatre

July 13, 14, 16, 18, 19, 22

P.I.C.: The Prison Industrial Complex 🏳️‍🌈

Is Justice blind? Who does the Law protect?

Elstad Auditorium

July 12, 16, 18, 22, 23

Paper

Forget rock and scissors. Paper cuts the deepest.

Trinidad Theatre

July 9, 12, 16, 20, 22

Passing – A Stage Play

A surprise Encounter, a colorful re-encounter, a shocking finale.

Trinidad Theatre

July 8, 9, 15, 16, 19

Poetry Cabaret 🏳️‍🌈

Wild yet intelligent poetry, burlesque, music, magic and resistance.

Trinidad Theatre

July 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12

Portraits of GRRRLs

A dance, song, and storytelling performance created by teenage girls.

Lab II

July 20, 21, 22, 23

Proper Care of the Peace Lily 🏳️‍🌈

Ghosts, grieving, and gardening in the cosmic dead zone.

Shopkeepers

July 14, 15, 16, 18, 19

Quantum Suicide: A Talk by Professor Sophie Miller

An interactive TED style talk proving The Many Worlds Interpretation.

Caos on F

July 6, 8, 9, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20

Ready to Serve: Remember the Nurses

A World War I centennial story about forgotten Maryland Army Nurses.

Eastman Studio Theatre

July 6, 8, 9, 15, 18, 20, 22

Release: A Rock Opera

Alienated until they meet, three souls set each other free.

Elstad Auditorium

July 8, 15, 19, 22, 23

Repentance 🏳️‍🌈

To save himself, fallen priest must redeem a condemned man.

Shopkeepers

July 13, 14, 15, 20, 22

Return to the Scene of the Crime

Back in Vietnam for the First Time in 50 years.

Shopkeepers

July 7, 8, 9, 15, 16

Roseburg

Discordant timely fever dream of political theatre on gun control.

Sprenger

July 13, 15, 16, 20, 22

Shinka

Explores the mystery of living beings; we are evolving.

Elstad Auditorium – Gallaudet University

July 13, 15, 16

Show Business 101

An introduction to quitting your day job.

Lab II

July 8, 9, 14, 15, 16

Slaughterhouse-Five

Billy Pilgrim has come unstuck in time.

Trinidad Theatre

July 22, 23

Spy in the House of Men 🏳️‍🌈

A one-woman show with balls.

Shopkeepers

July 8, 9, 13, 20, 21

Ten Principles )'( – Senior Year

True stories of dust and glory told by D.C. Burners.

Shopkeepers

July 11, 14, 15, 18, 19

The Blind

Lost in the forest, eight individuals reckon with the unknown. Eastman Studio Theatre

July 6, 14, 16, 20, 21, 22

The Changeling Child 🏳️‍🌈

When the shadows have offended, misfit lovers must amend it. Sprenger- Atlas Performing Arts Center

July 14, 15, 16, 21, 22

The Dream Dancer

A supernatural sideshow of mystery, mesmerism and psychic Revenge!

Elstad Auditorium

July 7, 9, 12, 13, 20, 22

The Heroes’ Tale

Captivating story of love, laughter, loyalty, racial tension and betrayal.

Sprenger

July 13, 14, 15, 18, 23

The Kind of Thing That Would Happen

Post-truth dance theater explores elusive memory and enduring love.

Elstad Auditorium

July 8, 9, 13, 15, 21

The Laramie Project 🏳️‍🌈

Poignant examination of the American psyche after a brutal hate crime.

Lang

July 8, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21

The Regulars

Black woman gets “help” navigating D.C. dating-scene from meddlesome bystanders.

Trinidad Theatre

July 13, 14, 15, 16, 21

The Words She Gave Me

Disrupting the single story narrative of black womanhood.

Lab II

July 7, 11, 13, 15, 16, 22

There Ain’t No More!

A raucous one-man operetta based on legends of American folk music.

Pursuit Wine Bar

July 11, 12, 15, 16, 18

Think Before You Holla

Ladies, it’s time to reclaim our space.

Joe’s Movement Emporium

July 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23

This Too Comes By Hard

Everything is wrong. Nothing is remembered.

Eastman Studio Theatre

July 8, 9, 13, 18, 22, 23

Thomas Jefferson, Hoochie-Coochie Man

A “hoochie-coochie” man’s sexual authority, like a slavemaster’s, was limitless.

Pursuit Wine Bar

July 6, 8, 13, 15, 18, 22

Tiresias’ Tits 🏳️‍🌈

Boobs, buffoons, and babies pratfall in a genderbent burlesque comedy.

Lang

July 8, 13, 16, 18, 21, 22

To Be Or Not To Be In Love – That Is The Question?

One of life’s most challenging questions explored.

Elstad Auditorium

July 8, 14, 16, 21, 23

Trey Parker’s Cannibal! The Musical

An over-the-top true story with puppets.

Sprenger

July 16, 18, 20, 21, 22

Wit & Wrath: The Life & Times of Dorothy Parker

“I lost my virginity for fear of being rude.”

Pursuit Wine Bar

July 6, 7, 9, 11, 12

VENUES

All venues in Washington, D.C. unless otherwise noted.

Caos on F

923 F St. NW

Eastman Studio Theatre

Elstad Auditorium

Gallaudet University

Florida Ave. & 8th St. NE

Joe’s Movement Emporium

3309 Bunker Hill Road

Mt. Rainier, Md.

Lab II, Lang, and Sprenger

Atlas Performing Arts Center

1333 H St. NE

Mt. Vernon Place United Methodist

900 Massachusetts Ave. NW

Old City Farm & Guild

925 Rhode Island Ave. NW

Pursuit Wine Bar

1421 H St. NE

Shopkeepers

1231 Florida Ave. NE

Solly’s U Street Tavern

1942 11th St. NW

Southwest Neighborhood Library

900 Wesley Place SW

Trinidad Theatre

Logan Fringe Arts Space

1358 Florida Ave. NE

For tickets, call 866-811-4111. For more information, including show times, call 202-737-7230 visit capitalfringe.org.

