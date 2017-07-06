Capital Fringe Festival 2017: Every production at this year’s Fringe!

- Features
- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Featured Partners
- Gift Shop
A complete listing of all the Capital Fringe Productions. For show times, visit capitalfringe.org.
🏳️🌈 denotes significant LGBTQ content.
Sardonic stories of how good stuff gets in your head.
Pursuit Wine Bar
July 13, 15, 16, 22 23
Bringing video games to life through fire and circus arts.
Old City Farm & Guild
July 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22
Three Texas women drive to New Mexico for an abortion.
Trinidad Theatre
July 7, 8, 15, 18, 20, 23
Experience stories of migration and nature through movement & sound.
Elstad Auditorium
July 11, 14, 20
Shakespeare’s As You Like It revamped to celebrate modern love.
Eastman Studio Theatre
July 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 22
When your wife is missing, life turns upside down.
Pursuit Wine Bar
July 6, 11, 15, 19, 20, 23
One open bedroom. Four applicants. No holds barred.
Eastman Studio Theatre
July 7, 9, 12, 16, 23
Before Jennifer Lawrence, Elizabeth Taylor and Marilyn Monroe, there was Clara.
Trinidad Theatre
July 8, 9, 11, 14, 18, 22
NTC goes viral. What happens next will blow your mind.
Sprenger Theatre
July 11, 12, 15, 19, 22
“Brilliantly funny,” – NJ State League of Municipalities. Even for Jersey.
Pursuit Wine Bar
July 8, 9, 12, 13
Peeping Tom Rabbi is forced to face his victims nightly .
Eastman Studio Theatre
July 6, 7, 8, 20, 23
How much would you sacrifice to keep your job?
Trinidad Theatre
July 8, 13, 16, 21, 22, 23
Your new favorite one-woman, lesbian, knife-juggling rock opera.
Sprenger Theatre
July 12, 14, 15, 16, 22
A tour de force of dance, or nerd life? You decide.
Sprenger Theatre
July 12, 13, 14, 16, 23
Are you a better actor or dishwasher? Brian Feldman decides.
The Kitchen (Brian Feldman’s Studio Apartment)
July 6, 9, 11, 12, 13, 16, 18, 19, 20, 23
Reality shatters the relationship of young lovers in an asylum.
Eastman Studio Theatre
July 11, 15, 16, 19, 21, 22
Best friends forever. Or are they?
CAOS on F
July 7, 8, 11, 15, 16, 19, 21
You shouldn’t need bears to be nice. But it helps.
Lab II
July 9, 11, 13, 18, 19, 22
Four characters divided by one actor equals one helluva good time.
Shopkeepers
July 7, 12, 16, 20, 22, 23
A comedy about healing, for people who are trash.
Shopkeepers
July 11, 12, 16, 20, 22, 23
A coming of age love story.
Lab II
July 8, 9, 15, 16
A rock cabaret inspired by the music of Wanda Jackson.
Solly’s U Street Tavern
July 14, 15, 21, 22
An original political satirical musical comedy revue benefiting local charities.
Lang
July 7, 8, 12, 16, 20, 23
I HOWL, You HOWL, We All HOWL for Al’s HOWL.
Shopkeepers
July 7, 8, 21, 22, 23
The (completely made-up) totally true life story of Margaret Thatcher.
Lab II
July 6, 8, 9, 16, 18, 21
De Sade, DC, King’s Players, and Fringe. Perfect Together.
Trinidad Theatre
July 11, 12, 15, 19, 21, 23
Israeli soldiers share memories of enforcing the occupation of Palestine.
Lab II
July 13, 15, 19, 21, 23
Best friends dream of becoming the greatest rap stars ever.
Lab II
July 6, 8, 12, 15, 19, 23
Joe Charnitski gave the eulogy at Joe Charnitski’s funeral — twice.
Pursuit Wine Bar
July 9, 19, 20, 22
Will trans trump fear in these troubled times?
Elstad Auditorium
July 6, 8, 14, 15, 18, 22
At the end of the world, the past catches up.
Shopkeepers
July 12, 16, 19, 21, 22
The Edinburgh Fringe Sell-Out Tudor drama.
Eastman Studio Theatre
July 8, 9, 12, 13, 15
A summer of influences creating memories never to be forgotten.
Sprenger
July 11, 16, 19, 21 23
100 years ago JFK was born, and he never dies.
Pursuit Wine Bar
July 16, 18, 19, 20, 22
How do you put back together a broken heart?
Lab II
July 6, 7, 9, 11, 12
In the future, you can live forever. For a price.
Trinidad Theatre
July 7, 9, 11, 12
Movement theater exploring life’s comedies and tragedies. With dancing.
Elstad Auditorium
July 7, 9, 16, 18, 21, 22
Take a musical journey from beginning to end.
Eastman Studio Theatre
July 9, 15, 16, 18, 23
Tori just wants to be happy. Is that so hard?
Eastman Studio Theatre
July 8, 9, 11, 14, 15
Playfully macabre cabaret about love, danger and things with teeth.
Shopkeepers
July 8, 9, 16, 22
Experience the infamous Macbethian saga as never before!
Lang
July 7, 8, 9, 15, 22
Sex. Art. God. Genocide. You know, first date stuff.
Shopkeepers
July 6, 9, 13, 15, 22
On the eve of nuclear war, a brilliant engineer…
Shopkeeper
July 6, 8, 11, 15, 16
All the women want him, but he is Mr. Taken.
Mt. Vernon Place United Methodist
July 7, 8, 14, 15
Juggling, Magic, Sideshow and a complete lack of social life.
Lang
July 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 20
As innocent as a book club! What could go wrong?
Sprenger
July 11, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23
Crowdsourced stories about shaping community when every word’s a political act.
Lang
July 6, 9, 15, 19, 22
Storytelling with a purpose and for political impact.
Pursuit Wine Bar
July 8, 13, 16, 20
Numbers are people. Multiply your perspective. Count on it.
Lab II
July 14, 15, 16, 18, 22
Alien roommates learn the ropes. They’re bad at the ropes.
Shopkeepers
July 9, 18, 20, 22, 23
Astounding illusions, mind-reading, and stories from a life in magic.
Trinidad Theatre
July 13, 14, 16, 18, 19, 22
Is Justice blind? Who does the Law protect?
Elstad Auditorium
July 12, 16, 18, 22, 23
Forget rock and scissors. Paper cuts the deepest.
Trinidad Theatre
July 9, 12, 16, 20, 22
A surprise Encounter, a colorful re-encounter, a shocking finale.
Trinidad Theatre
July 8, 9, 15, 16, 19
Wild yet intelligent poetry, burlesque, music, magic and resistance.
Trinidad Theatre
July 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12
A dance, song, and storytelling performance created by teenage girls.
Lab II
July 20, 21, 22, 23
Ghosts, grieving, and gardening in the cosmic dead zone.
Shopkeepers
July 14, 15, 16, 18, 19
An interactive TED style talk proving The Many Worlds Interpretation.
Caos on F
July 6, 8, 9, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20
A World War I centennial story about forgotten Maryland Army Nurses.
Eastman Studio Theatre
July 6, 8, 9, 15, 18, 20, 22
Alienated until they meet, three souls set each other free.
Elstad Auditorium
July 8, 15, 19, 22, 23
To save himself, fallen priest must redeem a condemned man.
Shopkeepers
July 13, 14, 15, 20, 22
Back in Vietnam for the First Time in 50 years.
Shopkeepers
July 7, 8, 9, 15, 16
Discordant timely fever dream of political theatre on gun control.
Sprenger
July 13, 15, 16, 20, 22
Explores the mystery of living beings; we are evolving.
Elstad Auditorium – Gallaudet University
July 13, 15, 16
An introduction to quitting your day job.
Lab II
July 8, 9, 14, 15, 16
Billy Pilgrim has come unstuck in time.
Trinidad Theatre
July 22, 23
A one-woman show with balls.
Shopkeepers
July 8, 9, 13, 20, 21
True stories of dust and glory told by D.C. Burners.
Shopkeepers
July 11, 14, 15, 18, 19
Lost in the forest, eight individuals reckon with the unknown. Eastman Studio Theatre
July 6, 14, 16, 20, 21, 22
When the shadows have offended, misfit lovers must amend it. Sprenger- Atlas Performing Arts Center
July 14, 15, 16, 21, 22
A supernatural sideshow of mystery, mesmerism and psychic Revenge!
Elstad Auditorium
July 7, 9, 12, 13, 20, 22
Captivating story of love, laughter, loyalty, racial tension and betrayal.
Sprenger
July 13, 14, 15, 18, 23
Post-truth dance theater explores elusive memory and enduring love.
Elstad Auditorium
July 8, 9, 13, 15, 21
Poignant examination of the American psyche after a brutal hate crime.
Lang
July 8, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21
Black woman gets “help” navigating D.C. dating-scene from meddlesome bystanders.
Trinidad Theatre
July 13, 14, 15, 16, 21
Disrupting the single story narrative of black womanhood.
Lab II
July 7, 11, 13, 15, 16, 22
A raucous one-man operetta based on legends of American folk music.
Pursuit Wine Bar
July 11, 12, 15, 16, 18
Ladies, it’s time to reclaim our space.
Joe’s Movement Emporium
July 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23
Everything is wrong. Nothing is remembered.
Eastman Studio Theatre
July 8, 9, 13, 18, 22, 23
A “hoochie-coochie” man’s sexual authority, like a slavemaster’s, was limitless.
Pursuit Wine Bar
July 6, 8, 13, 15, 18, 22
Boobs, buffoons, and babies pratfall in a genderbent burlesque comedy.
Lang
July 8, 13, 16, 18, 21, 22
One of life’s most challenging questions explored.
Elstad Auditorium
July 8, 14, 16, 21, 23
An over-the-top true story with puppets.
Sprenger
July 16, 18, 20, 21, 22
“I lost my virginity for fear of being rude.”
Pursuit Wine Bar
July 6, 7, 9, 11, 12
All venues in Washington, D.C. unless otherwise noted.
Caos on F
923 F St. NW
Eastman Studio Theatre
Elstad Auditorium
Gallaudet University
Florida Ave. & 8th St. NE
Joe’s Movement Emporium
3309 Bunker Hill Road
Mt. Rainier, Md.
Lab II, Lang, and Sprenger
Atlas Performing Arts Center
1333 H St. NE
Mt. Vernon Place United Methodist
900 Massachusetts Ave. NW
Old City Farm & Guild
925 Rhode Island Ave. NW
Pursuit Wine Bar
1421 H St. NE
Shopkeepers
1231 Florida Ave. NE
Solly’s U Street Tavern
1942 11th St. NW
Southwest Neighborhood Library
900 Wesley Place SW
Trinidad Theatre
Logan Fringe Arts Space
1358 Florida Ave. NE
For tickets, call 866-811-4111. For more information, including show times, call 202-737-7230 visit capitalfringe.org.
Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!