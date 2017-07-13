Capital Fringe Festival runs to July 30

The 85 productions in this year’s Fringe Festival aren’t curated, with available slots filled on a first-come, first-served basis, but that shouldn’t stop you from taking the plunge.

In addition to the 9 LGBTQ participants featured in last week’s Metro Weekly cover feature, other shows with LGBTQ interest include Melissa Kaplan’s Daggers Mackenzie, a one-woman, lesbian, knife-juggling rock opera, and Penny Sterling’s compelling Spy in the House of Men, a one-woman show about a woman who was conceived with a pesky “Y” chromosome that crashed the party in the prosperous yet hidebound little town of Corning, New York.

The festival runs to July 30. The Logan Fringe Arts Space, at 1358 Florida Ave. NE, serves as the central hub, but performances are in various locations. Tickets are $17 per show, plus a one-time purchase of a $7 Fringe button. Multi-show passes range from $60 to $320. Call 866-811-4111 or visit capitalfringe.org.