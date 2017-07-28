Dakshina Dance Company features works by pioneering choreographer Anna Sokolow

Dakshina/Daniel Phoenix Singh returns to Dance Place for another summer program featuring works by the late pioneering choreographer Anna Sokolow.

The production includes Frida, Sokolow’s tribute to her friendship with Frida Kahlo and love of Mexico and Mexican culture, and Homenaje a David Alfaro Siqueiros, her sculptural interpretation of artwork by the Mexican muralist incorporating projections of his paintings as well as spoken text.

Saturday, July 29, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, July 30, at 7 p.m. Dance Place, 3225 8th St. NE. Tickets are $25 in advance, or $30 at the door. Call 202-269-1600 or visit danceplace.org.