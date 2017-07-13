Drag Race season 9 queens come to DC for War on the Catwalk

Five of the 14 contestants from the recently wrapped season of RuPaul Drag Race arrive for another large-scale dragapalooza presented by Murray & Peter Productions.

The extremely gifted Trixie Mattel hosts Season 9 winner Sasha Velour, along with Trinity Taylor, Aja, Eureka and Farrah Moan. Sunday, July 16, at 8 p.m. at the Warner Theatre, 513 13th St. NW. Call 800-551-7328 or visit dragfans.com.