Drag Race season 9 queens come to DC for War on the Catwalk

The extremely gifted Trixie Mattel hosts Season 9 winner Sasha Velour, along with Trinity Taylor, Aja, Eureka and Farrah Moan

By on July 13, 2017

RuPaul’s Drag Race stars: Sasha Velour, Trinity Taylor, Farrah Moan, Eureka, Aja

Five of the 14 contestants from the recently wrapped season of RuPaul Drag Race arrive for another large-scale dragapalooza presented by Murray & Peter Productions.

The extremely gifted Trixie Mattel hosts Season 9 winner Sasha Velour, along with Trinity Taylor, Aja, Eureka and Farrah Moan. Sunday, July 16, at 8 p.m. at the Warner Theatre, 513 13th St. NW. Call 800-551-7328 or visit dragfans.com.

Trixie Mattel

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
