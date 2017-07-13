Emmys 2017: RuPaul’s Drag Race gets 8 noms, including Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

It looks like the move to VH1 hasn’t just meant record ratings for RuPaul’s Drag Race’s ninth season.

The nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards have been announced, and Mama Ru and co. have landed a record eight noms — the most ever for the show, and more than every previous season combined.

RuPaul was nominated for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program. The drag superstar was nominated for the first time last year and took home the Emmy.

Come through 8 nominations including "Outstanding Reality Competition" & "Best Host for Reality Competition!" #DragRace #Emmys2017 pic.twitter.com/pxf9Lk3DK6 — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 13, 2017

In addition to a second nomination for Outstanding Costumes, Drag Race also picked up a number of first-ever noms.

Chief amongst those is Outstanding Reality-Competition Program, which pits Drag Race against The Amazing Race, American Ninja Warrior, Project Runway, Top Chef, and The Voice.

The award has been traded between The Amazing Race (which has won ten times in this category) and The Voice since 2012, but can Drag Race finally upset that?

Drag Race‘s other nominations are: Outstanding Casting, Outstanding Costumes, Outstanding Picture Editing, Outstanding Hairstyling (twice), and a nomination for Drag Race: Untucked for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

How will Drag Race do on awards night? Tune in to the 69th Annual Emmy Awards, September 17 on CBS, to find out!