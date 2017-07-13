Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Television / Emmys 2017: RuPaul’s Drag Race gets 8 noms, including Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

Emmys 2017: RuPaul’s Drag Race gets 8 noms, including Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

RuPaul scores second nomination for outstanding host, amid a number of first-ever noms

By on July 13, 2017