Federal employees union calls DOJ’s Title VII stance “anti-American”

“These discriminatory actions are shameful and anti-American, and they must not be allowed to stand.”

—J. David Cox, Sr., the national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, in a statement opposing the Department of Justice’s recent decision to file a brief arguing that LGBTQ people are not protected by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

“[T]he Trump administration is now on record arguing that employees should no longer be protected from workplace discrimination based on their sexual orientation,” Cox adds. “We believe that anyone should be allowed to work without fear of being discriminated against for reasons unrelated to their job performance.”

Historically, many unions have been supportive of LGBTQ rights, even supporting marriage equality prior to its legalization by the Supreme Court.

As the largest federal employees’ union, AFGE is arguing that there should be protections to prevent LGBTQ people from being unjustly fired for their jobs without cause.

AFGE has also taken a stance opposing President Donald Trump’s recent announcement that transgender individuals will be prohibited from serving “in any capacity” in the U.S. military.

“As the largest union representing federal employees, nearly one-third of whom are veterans, we reject President Trump’s assertion that a person’s transgender status in any way disrupts or negatively impacts their ability to serve in the U.S. military,” Cox said in a statement. “Anyone who chooses to serve our country is an American hero, plain and simple.

“The Department of Defense’s existing policy allows people who are transgender to openly serve in the military, and that policy should not be undone through tweets or other hasty pronouncements.”