Ford’s Theatre’s History On Foot investigates the Lincoln assassination

"Investigation: Detective McDevitt" walking tour revisits the sites and clues from the night President Lincoln was shot

By on July 20, 2017

Ford’s Theatre History on Foot Investigation Detective McDevitt

A local actor offers the guided tour Investigation: Detective McDevitt, portraying Detective James McDevitt, a D.C. police officer patrolling a half-block from Ford’s Theatre the night President Lincoln was shot.

Written by Richard Hellesen and directed by Mark Ramont, the 1.6-mile walking tour revisits and reexamines the sites and clues from the investigation into the assassination.

Tours are offered approximately three evenings a week at 6:45 p.m. Ford’s Theatre, 511 10th St. NW. Tickets are $17. Call 202-397-7328 or visit fords.org.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
