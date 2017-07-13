Metro Weekly
Gallery: Brian Reid – The Pride Artist

Brian Reid uses art to change minds about what it means to be gay

By on July 13, 2017

Reid uses art as a means of changing minds about homosexuality and inspiring people to be proud of who they are.

The rainbow flag is often the standout element or centerpiece in grayscale or largely monotone works touching on current events, from anti-LGBTQ news clippings in This Is How I’ve Been Feeling to LGBTQ youth suicide with Jesse to active LGBTQ families in Madonna and Child. For more information, visit theprideartist.com.

Brian Reid: The Pride Artist, “This is how I’ve been feeling”

Brian Reid: The Pride Artist, “Madonna and child”

Brian Reid: The Pride Artist, “Jesse”

