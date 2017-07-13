Gallery: Brian Reid – The Pride Artist

Reid uses art as a means of changing minds about homosexuality and inspiring people to be proud of who they are.

The rainbow flag is often the standout element or centerpiece in grayscale or largely monotone works touching on current events, from anti-LGBTQ news clippings in This Is How I’ve Been Feeling to LGBTQ youth suicide with Jesse to active LGBTQ families in Madonna and Child. For more information, visit theprideartist.com.