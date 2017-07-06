Gallery: “Florilegia” is a farewell exhibit for Matt Hollis

In “Florilegia,” hundreds of artificial flower petals are layered to create bold floral hieroglyphic symbols and abstract-organic shapes. Otis Street Arts Project presents a retrospective collection of the local artist’s past and present works, including these fantastical, botanically inspired sculptures, reminding the viewer of the allure of nature.

The show is a farewell local exhibit for Hollis, who is moving to Los Angeles. On display through Aug. 5 at the Otis Street Arts Project, 3706 Otis St., Mount Rainier, Md. Opening reception is Saturday, July 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. Call 202-550-4634 or visit otisstreetarts.org.