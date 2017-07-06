Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Gallery / Gallery: “Florilegia” is a farewell exhibit for Matt Hollis

Gallery: “Florilegia” is a farewell exhibit for Matt Hollis

Hollis is moving to Los Angeles

By on July 6, 2017

In “Florilegia,” hundreds of artificial flower petals are layered to create bold floral hieroglyphic symbols and abstract-organic shapes. Otis Street Arts Project presents a retrospective collection of the local artist’s past and present works, including these fantastical, botanically inspired sculptures, reminding the viewer of the allure of nature.

The show is a farewell local exhibit for Hollis, who is moving to Los Angeles. On display through Aug. 5 at the Otis Street Arts Project, 3706 Otis St., Mount Rainier, Md. Opening reception is Saturday, July 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. Call 202-550-4634 or visit otisstreetarts.org.

Matt Hollis

Matt Hollis

Matt Hollis

Matt Hollis

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Related Items