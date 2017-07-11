HRC launches grassroots campaign opposing “Trump-Pence agenda”

The Human Rights Campaign has launched a new grassroots campaign to oppose anti-LGBTQ legislation and executive actions, and support pro-equality candidates in all 50 states.

The campaign, known as “HRC Rising,” is expected to lay the groundwork for the 2018 election, when races for governor, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House of Representatives will be contested, as well as a majority of state legislative seats.

“It’s not enough to resist the hateful policies and attacks coming from the Trump-Pence regime — we’ve got to accelerate the pace of progress toward full equality and secure protections for LGBTQ people in states and communities across the country,” HRC President Chad Griffin said in a statement. “That’s why we’re going on offense with the largest grassroots expansion in HRC’s 37-year history.”

As part of the campaign, HRC will recruit 20 additional full-time staff, including dedicated political, field, grassroots organizing, volunteer engagement, communications, and digital staff to help them with their efforts. The new staff members will work on recruiting volunteers, mobilizing people in order to defeat anti-LGBTQ initiatives, and registering voters, among other duties.

HRC will make additional investments in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada to help elect pro-equality candidates to various levels of government. All six states have marquee U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races in 2018, with anti-LGBTQ Republicans currently holding governorships in five of those states.

Those states also feature U.S. House districts that could be competitive in 2018. According to HRC, 23 of the 25 GOP-held congressional districts carried by Hillary Clinton in 2016 have representatives with anti-equality records.

Last hear, HRC helped to mobilize voters on behalf of Hillary Clinton, which the organization claims led to the LGBTQ vote earning the designation as the only demographic group that increased its support for Clinton over support for Obama four years ago. The organization was also deeply involved in mobilizing voters to defeat North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory and marshaling volunteers to protest passage of, and later, push for repeal of, the state’s controversial HB 2 law.

HRC has also refined its digital outreach, organizing and targeting, developing an “Equality Voter Model” that can identify and reach out to LGBTQ-friendly allies who are likely to vote against candidates who oppose LGBTQ equality measures.

“Our grassroots army of over 3 million has proven that, even in the face of unprecedented challenges, we can make incredible progress and defeat the hateful politicians who’ve been emboldened by Donald Trump when we organize and mobilize,” Griffin said in a statement. “The power and determination of the 10 million LGBTQ voters and our allies across America will only continue to grow stronger in the face of discriminatory attacks on our rights and freedoms.”