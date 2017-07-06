Idina Menzel comes to MGM National Harbor on July 9

Idina Menzel, the Broadway belter and longtime, prominent fundraiser for LGBTQ causes, needs no introduction.

And fans of Menzel’s work in everything from Rent to Wicked to Disney’s Frozen need no persuading to get their tickets — especially so, given the added incentive that she’ll perform songs off idina, chock-full of original songs that actually sound like jaunty, modern-day pop hits, rather than scaled-back showtunes in disguise, or showboating ballads.

Menzel doesn’t hold back in conveying the pain and hurt of recent romantic troubles, particularly on the powerful stunner “I Do.”

Sunday, July 9, at 8 p.m. Theater at MGM National Harbor, 7100 Harborview Ave., Oxon Hill, Md. Tickets are $66.36 to $136.37. Call 800-745-3000 or visit mgmnationalharbor.com.