Jane Krakowski & Tituss Burgess perform at the Kennedy Center

One of the highest-profile and most original of the offerings at this year’s District of Comedy Festival at the Kennedy Center, the Tony-winning Krakowski and Emmy-nominated Burgess, who star together on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, sing beloved songs from the stage and screen, accompanied by the NSO Pops.

30 Rock alum Judah Friedlander is also scheduled to appear.

Thursday, July 20, at 8 p.m. Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Tickets are $29 to $125. Call 202-457-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.