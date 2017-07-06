John Waters’ “Multiple Maniacs” screens at AFI Silver Theatre

Unavailable for decades, John Waters’ gloriously grotesque second feature Multiple Maniacs is rife with depravity, from robbery to murder. Made on a shoestring budget in Baltimore — where else? — in 1970, the black-and-white anarchist caper is a gleeful mockery of the era’s peace-and-love ethos.

Multiple Maniacs focuses on the Cavalcade of Perversion, a traveling show put on by a troupe of misfits led by Divine, out for blood after discovering her lover’s affair.

Also starring Edie Massey, Cookie Mueller and Mink Stole.

Friday, July 7, at 10 p.m, Saturday, July 8, at 10:45 p.m., Sunday, July 9, at 9:30 p.m., Monday, July 10, at 9:30 p.m., and Tuesday, July 11, at 9:45 p.m. AFI Silver Theatre, 8633 Colesville Road, Silver Spring. Tickets are $13. Call 301-495-6720 or visit afi.com/Silver.