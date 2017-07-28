Kennedy Center celebrates National Dance Day on July 29

Once again the Kennedy Center plays host to National Dance Day, launched in 2010 by Nigel Lythgoe, best known from TV’s So You Think You Can Dance.

WUSA 9 anchor Andrea Roane emcees this year’s free, 10-hour-long celebration featuring performers including dance fitness group Kazaxe, the Howard University Step Team, renowned contemporary dance company Bowen McCauley Dance, the Dance Institute of Washington, the Fairfax Chinese Dance Troupe, Open Circle Theatre, Abada Capoeira DC, D.C. hip-hop crew Culture Shock, and the all-female Afro-Brazilian group Batala Washington.

So You Think You Can Dance contestant Tony Bellissimo will lead patrons in this year’s National Dance Day routine, and Broadway choreographer/director Adam Shankman (Hairspray, Step Up) will also participate in the D.C. festivities. Saturday, July 29, from 2 to 8 p.m. Kennedy Center. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.