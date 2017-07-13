Les Nubians come to The Hamilton July 14

Born to a French father and a Cameroonian mother, Paris-born sisters Hélène and Célia Faussart helped shake up hip-hop at the turn of the millennium with their debut album, Princesses Nubiennes.

They’re now one of the most successful French-language musical groups in the states. Friday, July 14. Doors at 6:30 p.m. The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW. Tickets are $20.75 to $25.75. Call 202-787-1000 or visit thehamiltondc.com.