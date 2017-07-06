Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live! at Lincoln Theatre

Metro Weekly
Features silly sketches, live riffs on an unfathomable B-movie, and audience participation

By on July 6, 2017

MST3K

Joel Hodgson and the Mystery Science Theater 3000 crew, including host Jonah Heston of the show’s new run on Netflix, return for the “Watch Out for Snakes Tour” featuring two separate, completely unique shows, both including everything you’d expect: silly sketches, live riffs on an unfathomable B-movie, and, for the first time, audience participation. Sadly, no robots.

Sunday, July 9, at 6 p.m. with Eegah and at 9:30 p.m. with a “Secret Surprise Film!” Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW. Tickets are $39.50 to $49.50 $299. Call 202-888-0050 or visit thelincolndc.com.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
