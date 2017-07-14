The New Pornographers at Ram’s Head Live on July 20

Metro Weekly
New Pornographer's music is built for speed, strongly echoing sweeping psychedelic rock

The New Pornographers

A songwriting collective currently featuring seven members, several of whom are popular in their own right, including alt-country star Neko Case, the Vancouver-based group makes music that is jubilant, melodious, and addictive.

Their music is built for speed, strongly echoing sweeping psychedelic rock that has come before, often boasting amusing and nonsensical lyrics. The group tours in support of its new album, Whiteout Conditions, which frontman A.C. Newman describes as something of “a Krautrock Fifth Dimension.”

Thursday, July 20. Doors at 7 p.m. Ram’s Head Live, 20 Market Place, Baltimore. Tickets are $29.50. Call 410-244-1131 or visit ramsheadlive.com.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
