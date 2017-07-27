“Resist” at Zenith Gallery touches on democracy, science and women’s issues

An exhibition featuring works interpreting and reflecting the state of world affairs, particularly the Resist movements that have been springing up in protest.

Featured works, touching on everything from threats to democracy, scientific progress, women’s issues and international relations, are on display at the gallery as well as at six area Busboys and Poets locations.

Zenith Gallery owner Margery Goldberg was one of three jurors for the show, as well as freelance exhibition expert Carol Rhodes Dyson and progressive pollster Celinda Lake. They selected works by artists from around the country, including Doba Afolabi, Robin Bell, Ivanete Blanco, William Buchanan, Jessica Damen, Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, Philip Hazard, Gregory Hein, Sally Kauffman, Katharine Owens, Andrew Wohl, and Curtis Woody.

On display through September 1 at Zenith Gallery, 1429 Iris St. NW. Call 202-783-2963 or visit zenithgallery.com.