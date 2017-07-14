Metro Weekly
Home / News + Politics / Last Word / Scott Frantz, NFL Draft prospect, comes out as gay

Scott Frantz, NFL Draft prospect, comes out as gay

Frantz came out to his teammates in 2015, saying it only brought them closer together

By on July 14, 2017

Scott Frantz, Photo: ESPN

“I came out to my teammates, and I’ve never felt so loved and so accepted ever in my life than when I did that.”

Scott Frantz, offensive tackle for Kansas State, coming out publicly in an interview with ESPN. Frantz spoke about coming out to coaching staff and his teammates, saying: “[E]ver since then it’s been great. I’ve grown so much closer to my teammates since then.”

Frantz told his teammates during the 2015 season, after head coach Bill Snyder brought a motivational speaker who urged the players to reveal details about themselves.

“The very first time I said those words were in front of, you know, 110, 120 football guys,” Frantz said. “So you can imagine how scared I was, how nervous I was…. And thankfully my teammates embraced me with open arms, and it was great.”

When he came out to Snyder, Frantz said the response was refreshingly simple: “No big deal.”

Watch the full interview below:

Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's managing editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
