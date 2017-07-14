Scott Frantz, NFL Draft prospect, comes out as gay

- Features
—Scott Frantz, offensive tackle for Kansas State, coming out publicly in an interview with ESPN. Frantz spoke about coming out to coaching staff and his teammates, saying: “[E]ver since then it’s been great. I’ve grown so much closer to my teammates since then.”
Frantz told his teammates during the 2015 season, after head coach Bill Snyder brought a motivational speaker who urged the players to reveal details about themselves.
“The very first time I said those words were in front of, you know, 110, 120 football guys,” Frantz said. “So you can imagine how scared I was, how nervous I was…. And thankfully my teammates embraced me with open arms, and it was great.”
When he came out to Snyder, Frantz said the response was refreshingly simple: “No big deal.”
Watch the full interview below:
