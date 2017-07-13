Suburban Socials: Dulles Triangles puts LGBTQ-friendly socializing before politics

“I’ve been in several groups in different places where I’ve lived around the country, and I’ve never experienced a group as diverse,” says Bryan Brown, president of the Dulles Triangles. “Especially one mixed with men and women. You don’t always see that, and we’ve pretty much always had that.”

A Northern Virginia social group founded over 25 years ago, the Dulles Triangles initially met at members’ houses, but eventually migrated to local restaurants and hotel bars. Currently, they hold a weekly happy hour every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Sheraton in Reston.

They also hold several major events throughout the year, including pool parties, holiday get-togethers, cookouts, river cruises, theme park trips, and camping outings. All events are open to non-members, who are asked to contribute $10 per event to help cover costs.

“We know D.C. can be a very political city,” says Brown. “And there’s obviously a lot of political groups you can get involved in. But we don’t allow people to promote political agendas. People realize this is a place where politics isn’t something that’s part of the group. We’re strictly here to give people a venue to have fun and relax.”

The Dulles Triangles Happy Hour is every Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Sheraton Hotel, 11810 Sunrise Valley Dr., in Reston, Va. Visit dullestriangles.com.