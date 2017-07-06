Out on the Town: D.C. Arts & entertainment, from July 6-12

FILM

COMING TO AMERICA

Eddie Murphy stars as an African prince who travels to the U.S. with his aide/sidekick Arsenio Hall in search of romance. In the end, John Landis’ 1988 film was only moderately funny. Yet it was a huge hit at the box office, and 30 years later studio executives seem to think it may still have legs: Paramount Pictures announced in April that it has greenlighted development of a sequel. The film screens at Union Market’s monthly warm weather Drive-In Series. You don’t have to have a car to take it all in — just grab a viewing spot in the free picnic area. Food and beer are available, delivered to you or your car window by the DC Rollergirls. Friday, July 7. Gates at 6 p.m., with the movie starting at sunset — around 8:15 p.m. In the parking lot at Union Market, 1305 5th St. NE. Free for walk-ups or $10 per car. Call 800-680-9095 or visit unionmarketdc.com. GHOSTBUSTERS 2016

Last year’s reboot of ’80s comedy Ghostbusters helmed by Paul Feig and starring Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig is the next up in a series of summer screenings presented by The Golden Triangle BID. Friday, July 7, starting at sunset — around 9 p.m. 912 17th St. NW, between K Street and Connecticut Avenue. Call 202-463-3400 or visit goldentriangledc.com. MAN OF THE YEAR

The NoMa BID offers an outdoor screening series with the quintessential Washington theme: “Power, Politics & Popcorn.” Next up: Barry Levinson’s critically panned drama starring the late Robin Williams as a man with zero political experience who decides to run for president and gets ushered into the Oval Office through a grassroots campaign. Back in 2006, it seemed preposterous. Of course, now this crazy presidential movie gets screened a mile or so from the crazy presidential reality. The screening starts at sunset on Wednesday, July 12. Grounds open at 7 p.m. NoMa Junction at Storey Park, 1005 1st St. NE. Visit nomabid.org. MOANA

Next week, two different free outdoor film series in D.C. present, on back-to-back evenings, last year’s Disney animated musical feature, set in the ancient South Pacific and featuring songs by Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda. First up, Wednesday, July 12, at 8 p.m., is a monthly screening presented by the DC Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs — complete with popcorn and popsicles. Chinatown Park, corner of Massachusetts Avenue and I Street NW. Call 202-727-3120 or visit apia.dc.gov. The next night, Thursday, July 13, the Capitol Riverfront Outdoor Film Series screens the film. Canal Park at 2nd and I Streets SE. Visit capitolriverfront.org. MULTIPLE MANIACS

Unavailable for decades, John Waters’ gloriously grotesque second feature is rife with depravity, from robbery to murder. Made on a shoestring budget in Baltimore — where else? — in 1970, the black-and-white anarchist caper is a gleeful mockery of the era’s peace-and-love ethos. Multiple Maniacs focuses on the Cavalcade of Perversion, a traveling show put on by a troupe of misfits led by Divine, out for blood after discovering her lover’s affair. Also starring Edie Massey, Cookie Mueller and Mink Stole. Friday, July 7, at 10 p.m, Saturday, July 8, at 10:45 p.m., Sunday, July 9, at 9:30 p.m., Monday, July 10, at 9:30 p.m., and Tuesday, July 11, at 9:45 p.m. AFI Silver Theatre, 8633 Colesville Road, Silver Spring. Tickets are $13. Call 301-495-6720 or visit afi.com/Silver.

STAGE

BROKEN GLASS

Theater J teamed up with historians from the U.S. Holocaust Museum for a rare staging of this gripping, psychological drama by Arthur Miller set in Brooklyn during the Kristallnacht in 1938. Images from American newspapers of the era are projected directly onto the set, showing Americans’ reactions to the Holocaust. Aaron Posner directs a stellar cast — Lise Bruneau, Kimberly Gilbert, Gregory Linington, Paul Morella, Michele Osherow and Stephen Patrick Martin — relating Miller’s tale of a woman who suddenly, mysteriously becomes paralyzed from the waist down, and her husband, a self-denying Jew, struggling to understand why and confront his fears, assumptions and anguish. A historian-led discussion after the Sunday matinee on July 9. Extended to July 16. The Aaron and Cecile Goldman Theater, Edlavitch DCJCC, 1529 16th St. NW. Call 202-777-3210 or visit theaterj.org. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s rock opera about Jesus gets a “sleek, modern” makeover in a Signature Theatre production helmed by Joe Calarco and starring Nicholas Edwards. The cast includes Signature standouts Natascia Diaz as Mary, Sherri L. Edelen as King Herod, and Bobby Smith as Pontius Pilate. Closes Sunday, July 9. Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. Call 703-820-9771 or visit sigtheatre.org. MY FAIR LADY

The Lerner and Loewe classic, adapted from Georges Bernard Shaw and Gabriel Pascal’s film Pygmalion. Alan Souza directs a massive cast including Danny Bernardy, Brittany Campbell, Ian Anthony Coleman, Warren Freeman, Chris Genebach, Christina Kidd, Alex Kidder, Julia Klavans, Ashleigh King, Valerie Leonard, Benjamin Lurye, Jimmy Mavrikes, Christopher Mueller and Todd Scofield. To July 23. Olney Theatre Center, 2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Road, Olney, Md. Call 301-924-3400 or visit olneytheatre.org. THE ORIGINALIST

Two years after its world premiere — and a year after its subject died — Arena Stage revives John Strand’s play about one of the biggest enemies to the LGBTQ cause and civil rights in general: Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Helen Hayes Award-winner Edward Gero reprises his critically-acclaimed role. To July 30. In Arena’s Kreeger Theater, 1101 6th St. SW. Call 202-488-3300 or visit arenastage.org. THE SCHOOL FOR LIES

Michael Kahn helms David Ives’ adaptation of Molière’s Le Misanthrope, in an update of the aristocratic, ruthless French satire. Gregory Wooddell plays Frank, whose barbed truth-telling wreaks havoc in a world of pompous suitors and extravagant ladies, until rumors ricochet and alternative facts become reality. Closes Sunday, July 9. Lansburgh Theatre, 450 7th St. NW. Call 202-547-1122 or visit shakespearetheatre.org. THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Yes, the Opera House is alive with the sound of Rodgers and Hammerstein in this touring production of the blockbuster musical directed by three-time Tony winner Jack O’Brien. Arena regular Nicholas Rodriguez (Oklahoma!, Carousel) is Captain von Trapp and newcomer Charlotte Maltby (daughter of Broadway legend Richard) is Maria, who whips all those Swiss tykes into harmonious shape — and saves them from the Nazis in the process. To July 16. Kennedy Center. Tickets are $49 to $169. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org. WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID

In the early 1970s, a quiet bed and breakfast becomes one of the few spots where victims of domestic violence can seek refuge in Sarah Treem’s play. Marie Sproul directs Sheri S. Herren as BNB owner Agnes, with Kaylynn Creighton her college-bound daughter and Jenna Berk a runaway Mary Anne. Closes Saturday, July 8. Keegan Theatre, 1742 Church St. NW. Tickets are $35 to $45. Call 202-265-3768 or visit keegantheatre.com.

MUSIC

ART GARFUNKEL

The legendary folk artist’s “In Close-Up” tour features standards from the Simon & Garfunkel repertoire, selections from his own solo work, plus cuts from his favorite songwriters, an eclectic mix that includes Jimmy Webb, Randy Newman and George Gershwin. He’s also expected to share stories from his forthcoming autobiography, What Is It All But Luminous: Notes from an Underground Man, due in September. Saturday, July 8, at 8 p.m. Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Tickets are $39 to $99. Call 202-457-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org. AUDIOTEKA FEST 2017

Over the course of three nights, Adams Morgan’s long-standing Club Heaven and Hell plays host to more than 50 scrappy local bands on three separate stages, a showcase co-sponsored by 7DrumCity and the Greater District Sound Club. Among those slated to play: Bad Robot Jones, Darlingtonia, HyeTension, Lindsay Collette and the Evening Stars, Menage A Garage, Outcalls, Tempercrush, and YoungHands the Band on Friday, July 14; the Anti-Social Collective, Dangerous Curves, Drive TFC, Leisure Burn, Math Rat, Touch the Buffalo, Two Dragons and a Cheetah, and Van Dorn Asylum, on Saturday, July 15; Color Palette, FuzzQueen, Grass Fed, Jenny Hates Techno, Lonely Ocean, Most Savage Gentlemen, Paul Santori’s Random Opponent, Virus 665, and Working Theory Band on Sunday, July 16. Club Heaven and Hell, 2327 18th St. NW. Tickets are $12 per day, or $35 for a Weekend Warrior Pass, including festival t-shirt and poster. Call 202-667-4355 or search for “Audioteka” on eventbrite.com. BETH DITTO

With all due respect to the other members of Gossip, Ditto’s voice, personality, and style always had a way of commanding most of the attention. And now that her band of 17 years has officially split up, Ditto is free to set out on her own and explore some other avenues. On her powerful solo debut, Fake Sugar, the familiar dance/punk is gone, replaced by a sort of indie-rockabilly. Ditto, a self-described fat, feminist lesbian, is as confident and defiant as ever. The album should form the basis of an incredible live show, presented by the 9:30 Club in the intimate, neighboring U Street Music Hall, 1115A U St. NW. Wednesday, July 12, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Call 202-588-1880 or visit 930.com. (Sean Maunier) BLOOD ORANGE AT SWEETLIFE BLOCK PARTY

Once known for indie-rock sounds as Lightspeed Champion, the queer-identified black producer Dev Hynes has shifted to alt-R&B and the moniker Blood Orange. Last year, he released the astounding and personal Freetown Sound, a cross between The Weeknd and Frank Ocean which Metro Weekly‘s music critic Sean Maunier put at No. 6 on his year-end list. Hynes is the headliner — and only musical act listed — for the first in a series of free block parties organized by Sweetgreen and replacing the fast-casual food chain’s once-mighty annual music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion. Unfortunately, though, the free event — also featuring the group meditation outfit The Big Quiet and food and drink from Sweetgreen and various other hip, local vendors — is already free’d out, as too many people signed up almost as soon as it was announced last week. However, there is a waitlist. Saturday, July 15, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sweetgreen Dupont Lot, 1919 Massachusetts Ave. NW. Visit sweetlifeblockpartydc.splashthat.com. CREATIVE CAULDRON CABARET: TWO FOR A SONG

The 8th annual summer cabaret series at ArtSpace Falls Church runs every weekend through September 23 and features shows by Iyona Blake, Sandy Bainum, Kathy Halenda, Dani Stoller, Jim Van Slyke, Clifton Walker III, Will Mark Stevenson, and Stephen Gregory Smith. The series kicks off with Two for a Song, a revue of classic and “lost” Tin Pan Alley and American Songbook classics from tenor Doug Bowles and pianist Alex Hassan with special guest crooner/trombonist David Sager, on Saturday, July 8, at 8 p.m. It continues the next weekend with Katie McManus & Jamie Eacker belting big and brassy songs from “Broadway,” on Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15, at 8 p.m. ArtSpace Falls Church, 410 South Maple Ave. in Falls Church. Tickets are $18 to $20 per show, or $55 for a table for two with wine, $110 for four with wine. Call 703-436-9948 or visit creativecauldron.org. IDINA MENZEL

The Broadway belter and longtime, prominent fundraiser for LGBTQ causes needs any introduction. Fans of Menzel’s work in everything from Rent to Wicked to Disney’s Frozen need no persuading to get their tickets — especially so, given the added incentive that she’ll perform songs off idina, chock-full of original songs that actually sound like jaunty, modern-day pop hits, rather than scaled-back showtunes in disguise, or showboating ballads. Menzel doesn’t hold back in conveying the pain and hurt of recent romantic troubles, particularly on the powerful stunner “I Do.” Sunday, July 9, at 8 p.m. Theater at MGM National Harbor, 7100 Harborview Ave., Oxon Hill, Md. Tickets are $66.36 to $136.37. Call 800-745-3000 or visit mgmnationalharbor.com. KASEY CHAMBERS

The daughter of steel guitar player Bill and brother of musician Nash, the country-rock artist tours in support of her 11th studio set, the captivating and wide-ranging double-album Dragonfly, which includes duets with Ed Sheeran and Keith Urban and several dramatic, rattling rockers, including “Ain’t No Little Girl” and “You Ain’t Worth Fighting For.” Garrett Kato opens. Thursday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m. The Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria. Tickets are $35. Call 703-549-7500 or visit birchmere.com. LAURA TSAGGARIS

A Pittsburgh-born, D.C.-based pop singer-songwriter, Tsaggaris is a strong live performer, as evidenced by her 2014 set recorded at the Atlas Performing Arts Center. Live at the Atlas features acoustically reworked tracks from her impressive bluesy rock catalog and was funded by fan contributions and pre-order sales. Alex the Red Parez and the El Rojos open. Thursday, July 13, at 8:30 p.m. IOTA Club and Café, 2832 Wilson Blvd., Arlington. Tickets are $10. Call 703-522-8340 or visit iotaclubandcafe.com. NSO@WOLF TRAP: HARRY POTTER IN CONCERT

As the film is projected on giant, high-definition screens, Emil de Cou will conduct the National Symphony Orchestra in a live performance of John Williams’ score to 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Also, fans are encouraged to dress in their favorite wizarding-inspired character. Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8, at 8:30 p.m. The Filene Center at Wolf Trap, 1551 Trap Road, Vienna. Tickets are $35 to $58. Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit wolftrap.org. SIGNATURE’S SIZZLIN’ SUMMER NIGHTS CABARET SERIES

Signature’s annual cabaret series features musical actors known from productions at the Shirlington complex as well as elsewhere around town, plus local musical groups including the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington. Among those scheduled over the next week: Will Gartshore with Cole & Noel & Steve on Friday, July 7, at 9 p.m, and Saturday, July 7, at 7 p.m.; Roz White with Resist: A Revolutionary Cabaret on Saturday, July 8, at 9 p.m.; Kevin McAllister with Songs I Never Get to Sing on Wednesday, July 12, at 8 p.m.; an evening of opera improv and comedy from UrbanArias and soloists Melissa Wimbish, Ian McEuen and Jeffrey Gates on Thursday, July 13, at 8 p.m.; and Nova Y. Payton with Songs I Love on Friday, July 14, at 7 and 9 p.m. The series runs to July 22. The Ark at 4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. Tickets are $35 per show, or $175 for an All-Access Pass. Call 703-820-9771 or visit sigtheatre.org. WOLF TRAP OPERA WITH NSO: PUCCINI’S TOSCA

One of opera’s most popular, suspenseful and unforgettable dramas gets a steamy staging outdoors in the Filene amphitheater. Grant Gershon conducts the National Symphony Orchestra and Louisa Miller directs Wolf Trap Opera soloists, with support from the Washington Chorus and Children’s Chorus of Washington, in the tale of the fiery diva trapped between her rebel lover and the treacherous police chief who will stop at nothing to have her. Friday, July 14, at 8:15 p.m. The Filene Center at Wolf Trap, 1551 Trap Road, Vienna. Tickets are $25 to $75. Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit wolftrap.org. WOLF TRAP OPERA’S ARIA JUKEBOX

Soloists from Wolf Trap Opera Company’s 2017 Filene Young Artists program perform popular opera tunes, accompanied by company director Kim Pensinger Witman on piano. Each of the 15 singers list four arias in their jukebox and will perform the selection with the most votes from the audience. The result is a one-of-a-kind concert encompassing a surprising range of styles and composers. Tickets include a wine and cheese reception. Sunday, July 9, at 3 p.m., with free reception and aria voting starting at 2 p.m. The Barns at Wolf Trap, 1635 Trap Road, Vienna. Tickets are $32 to $48. Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit wolftrap.org.

DANCE

SILK ROAD DANCE COMPANY

Shahnameh: Adventures from the Persian Book of Kings is brought to life with vivid choreography and ornate costumes in a performance geared toward children. And after the performance, Silk Road will offer a free workshop that will demonstrate how, through dances with scarves and veils, they were able to conjure up the two most memorable characters from the ancient fantastical tale, the evil dragon and the magical Simurgh bird. Saturday, July 8, at 10:30 a.m. Theatre-In-The-Woods at Wolf Trap, 1551 Trap Road, Vienna. Tickets are $8. Call 703-255-1900 or visit wolf-trap.org.

COMEDY

THE SECOND CITY: …DIVIDED WE STAND

The Kennedy Center welcomes back famed comedy troupe The Second City for an update to last year’s popular Almost Accurate Guide to America. The comedians — Angela Alise, Ryan Asher, Tyler Davis, Katie Kershaw, Chucho Perez and Ross Taylor — have cooked up a new irreverent, mocking look at America, from the red states to the blue states to our orange head of state. The run is the first offering in July’s second annual District of Comedy Festival. To Aug. 13. Kennedy Center Theater Lab. Tickets are $49 to $69. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

READINGS AND DISCUSSIONS

DAVID COLE: RULES FOR RESISTANCE

Subtitled Advice from around the Globe for the Age of Trump, this primer from the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union draws on the experience and collective wisdom of people who have lived under autocratic leaders — with a particular focus on Vladimir Putin. The book includes essays from Masha Gessen, Ai Weiwei, George Soros and Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot, among others, and summarizes common themes, from the selective application of the law and use of libel laws to attack critics, to the gutting of nonpartisan institutions and other democracy-protecting entities, including the free press. Sunday, July 9, at 3 p.m. Politics and Prose, 5015 Connecticut Ave. NW. Call 202-364-1919 or visit politics-prose.com. PETER BAKER, DANA MILBANK, JULIE PACE

“Covering the White House: The Changing Role of the Press” is the topic of a discussion featuring the Chief White House Correspondent for the New York Times, the Washington Bureau Chief for the Associated Press, and the sharp, snarky Opinion Writer for the Washington Post, respectively. Politico‘s Maura Reynolds serves as moderator of this timely discussion. Patrons are encouraged to “join us for a drink and be ready to ask a few questions.” Tuesday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m. Kramerbooks, 1517 Connecticut Ave. NW. Free. Call 202-387-1400 or visit kramers.com. ROGER D. STONE: THE LIVES OF DILLON RIPLEY

Ripley was, as this book’s subtitle spells out, Natural Scientist, Wartime Spy and Pioneering Leader of the Smithsonian Institution. At the helm from 1964 to 1985, Ripley helped expand the Smithsonian, which is now the world’s largest museum, education and research complex. Stone, a former Time correspondent, includes his personal recollections and draws on interviews with Ripley and family documents. Saturday, July 8, at 1 p.m. Politics and Prose, 5015 Connecticut Ave. NW. Call 202-364-1919 or visit politics-prose.com.

EXHIBITS

GARY ANTHES: SILENT LIGHT

Works by three artists are on display at Dupont’s Studio Gallery, including abstract works by Thierry Guillemin and Suzanne Goldberg. Yet it’s photographs by Anthes from New York’s Ellis Island Immigrant Hospital and the Ansonia Copper Brass factory that are likely to have the most lasting impression. The hospital and factory are now silent and abandoned and revealed by pale light streaming through broken windows and missing doors. The evocative photographs are meant as a tribute “to the brave patients and dedicated staff at the hospital, and to the tireless metal workers,” the artist says in a statement. First Friday reception is July 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. Runs to July 15. Studio Gallery, 2108 R St. NW. Call 202-232-8734 or visit studiogallerydc.com. GIAN GAROFALO: PRIVATE ARCHIPELAGOS

Inspired by a young adulthood spent living in the coastal region of southern Norway, the latest artworks by the North Carolina-based artist invoke serenity and represent a place for reflection on his experiences on or near water. Now to July 9. Long View Gallery, 1234 9th St. NW. Call 202-232-4788 or visit longviewgallery.com. HIVE AT THE NATIONAL BUILDING MUSEUM

Based in Chicago, the architecture firm Studio Gang designed this year’s summer installation in the Great Hall. Soaring to the uppermost reaches of the museum, Hive is built entirely of 2,700 wound paper tubes, a construction material that is recyclable, lightweight and renewable. Varying in size, the tubes are interlocked to create three dynamic, domed chambers, each offering different sound, light, scale and human interaction. Through Sept. 4. National Building Museum, 401 F St. NW. Tickets, including admission to all other museum exhibitions, are $13 to $16. Call 202-272-2448 or visit nbm.org. REVIVAL: WOMEN SCULPTORS AND PHOTO-BASED ARTISTS

The works in this exhibit offer allusive depictions of human and other animal bodies and connect to the unconscious. Video projections, large-scale photographs, and hanging sculptures create immersive, mesmeric environments, while smaller, meticulously wrought works made from hair, yarn, velvet, wax, marble, brambles or taxidermied birds draw viewers close and spark memory and emotion. Louise Bourgeois, Petah Coyne, Lalla Essaydi, Alison Saar and Joana Vasconcelos are among those featured in the exhibition, inspired by a survey of the museum’s collection in its 30th year but including loans from public and private collections as well as artists’ studios. Now to Sept. 10. National Museum of Women in the Arts, 1250 New York Ave NW. Admission is $10. Call 202-783-5000 or visit nmwa.org. SOUND SCENE FESTIVAL AT THE HIRSHHORN

Underground sound collective DC Listening Lounge co-presents this one-day-only festival of interactive, playful and thought-provoking audio art installations and sound games. Local audio artists and contributors from across the globe will transform the Hirshhorn into a sonic wonderland, highlighting the unique sounds of D.C. and centered on the theme of “dissonance.” The festival includes panel discussions with experts from Washington’s audio scene as well as performances by musicians from the National Symphony Orchestra and the Pan Lara steel drum band. Hands-on activities include: Building wind chimes from recycled materials, composing melodies based on body temperature, and constructing a wall of silence. Now in its 10th year, the festival introduces features for the deaf and hard of hearing, including original vibration compositions experienced through cutting-edge bodysuits and tactile chairs, as well as ASL interpreters. Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Independence Avenue and Seventh Street SW. Free. Call 202-633-1000 or visit hirshhorn.si.edu. TRANSFORMER: HOMEGROWN

A summer exhibition showcasing local art, agriculture and business and examining what it means to sustain a hyper-local lifestyle in D.C. Works from more than 40 local artists from Transformer’s FlatFile program will be featured in this exhibition, a partnership with Up Top Acres, a network of rooftop farms, Miss Pixie’s and Logan Hardware. Each week, Transformer presents a different selection of works in tandem with special events, both at its gallery and in locations around the city, highlighting locally sourced and produced food and creative products. Opening Reception is Wednesday, July 12, from 6 to 9 p.m. To Aug. 19. 1404 P St. NW. Call 202-483-1102 or visit transformerdc.org. VINCENT BROWN: CITY UNDER SIEGE

In his first ever solo exhibition, this D.C.-based photographer/videographer, currently an assistant producer at UDC-TV, shares images captured over the past two years focused on the city’s less fortunate. As the cost of the living has skyrocketed in D.C., so too has the rate of homelessness — and through Brown’s images, you can see some of the individuals who’ve gotten the short end of the stick. An East of the River Panel Discussion is Thursday, July 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. On exhibit to August 5. Vivid Solutions Gallery in the Anacostia Arts Center, 1231 Good Hope Road SE. Call 202-631-6291 or visit vividsolutionsgallery.com.

FOOD & DRINK

MASON & ROOK ROOFTOP: AMERICAN-THEMED POP-UP

Radiator, formerly the Helix, the floor-level restaurant at Kimpton’s Logan Circle hotel, is taking over the scenic rooftop with a patriotic pop-up. Chef Jonathan Dearden offers a full menu of hot dogs, from kosher to veggie to masa corn, which can be washed down with concoctions from bartender Sarah Rosner including a red, white and blue sangria (made with white wine, cherries and blueberries), and frozen whiskey Cokes. Throughout July. 1430 Rhode Island Ave. NW. Call 202-742-3100 or visit masonandrook.com. TEN TIGERS PARLOUR

Tim Ma (Shaw’s Kyirisan) is out, Erik Bruner-Yang (H Street’s Maketto) is in at the former Chez Billy space. When it opened last year in the former Chez Billy space, Ma was brought on as a consultant to shape a menu with creative spins on Chinese street food — housemade dumplings, steamed buns and noodles and rice bowls. That’s mostly still true under Bruner-Yang, it’s just that the portions are now small, appetizer/snack-sized, and only offered in the evening, starting with happy hour at 5 p.m. The change was at the behest of owners the Hilton brothers, who wanted to bring their Petworth outpost more in line with other, bar-focused venues in the family (such as soul/Southern-styled Marvin and Mexican-themed El Rey, both in U Street). Obviously, that puts more of a focus on Ten Tigers’ interesting cocktail menu with pan-Asian accents– from The Iron Wine, made with the Thai whisky Mekhong plus honey, bitters and orange zest, to Tiger #9 — a mix of Chinese spirit baijiu, vermouth, lemon juice and Creme de Cassis — to the lychee/vodka combo Seven Stars. Sounds like an adventure worth imbibing. 3813 Georgia Ave. NW. Call 202-506-2080 or visit tentigersdc.com.

