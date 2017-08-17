Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Concert / American Pops Orchestra benefit features legend Marilyn Maye

American Pops Orchestra benefit features legend Marilyn Maye

Event marks the opening of the third season of D.C.'s hometown orchestra

By on August 17, 2017

American Pops: Luke Frazier

The third season of D.C.’s hometown orchestra, led by Luke Frazier, opens with a benefit dinner and concert in the company’s new resident venue, Arena Stage.

The focus of the evening is Marilyn Maye, a singer known from a whopping 76 appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, plus roles in productions of everything from Hello, Dolly to Follies, and most recently her own one-hour PBS Television Special.

Maye will be accompanied by Tedd Firth, a go-to music director for Broadway stars, including Bernadette Peters.

Sunday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m. in the Molly Smith Study in at Arena Stage, 1101 6th St. SW. Tickets are $120 and includes hors d’oeuvres, champagne, drinks, and dessert. Call 202-488-3300 or visit theamericanpops.org.

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items