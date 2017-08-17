American Pops Orchestra benefit features legend Marilyn Maye

The third season of D.C.’s hometown orchestra, led by Luke Frazier, opens with a benefit dinner and concert in the company’s new resident venue, Arena Stage.

The focus of the evening is Marilyn Maye, a singer known from a whopping 76 appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, plus roles in productions of everything from Hello, Dolly to Follies, and most recently her own one-hour PBS Television Special.

Maye will be accompanied by Tedd Firth, a go-to music director for Broadway stars, including Bernadette Peters.

Sunday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m. in the Molly Smith Study in at Arena Stage, 1101 6th St. SW. Tickets are $120 and includes hors d’oeuvres, champagne, drinks, and dessert. Call 202-488-3300 or visit theamericanpops.org.