Ann Coulter thinks it’s “more credible” that homosexuality caused Hurricane Harvey

“I don’t believe Hurricane Harvey is God’s punishment for Houston electing a lesbian mayor. But that is more credible than ‘climate change.'”

—Ann Coulter, writing on Twitter. The outspoken conservative author was responding to a tweet from Politico that Hurricane Harvey “is what climate change looks like.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Coulter was not received warmly by Twitter users.

How do morons like this get any public voices ? Education , and knowledge completely void — Ottawa Aviation (@OttawaAvSpotter) August 29, 2017

Gay induced flood. What next you gonna blame us for your book flopping too? pic.twitter.com/vqno55mPsz — Matt Nunez (@paceamondiala) August 29, 2017

I don’t believe Hurricane Harvey is God’s punishment for Texas electing ted cruz. But that is more credible than ann coulter. — anustart (@anustart2017) August 29, 2017

When you fly here, volunteer, get your hands wet & give a chunk of your wealth to those in shelters, I would be happy to hear your opinion. — Patricia F. Pagan (@PFwriteright) August 29, 2017

Coulter’s tweet was a reference to former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, whose term ended in 2016.

Parker, who was openly lesbian, was a vocal critic of anti-LGBTQ efforts in the city and across Texas, and championed a measure that would have protected LGBTQ people from discrimination in Houston.

Coulter’s comment specifically calling out Parker is reminiscent of a similar situation in 2015, when American Family Association’s Bryan Fischer blamed flooding in Texas on gay people, after agreeing with a caller that Parker was to blame.