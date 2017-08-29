Metro Weekly
Home / News + Politics / Last Word / Ann Coulter thinks it’s “more credible” that homosexuality caused Hurricane Harvey

Ann Coulter thinks it’s “more credible” that homosexuality caused Hurricane Harvey

Coulter believes that gays are more responsible than climate change for the devastating storm

By on August 29, 2017

“I don’t believe Hurricane Harvey is God’s punishment for Houston electing a lesbian mayor. But that is more credible than ‘climate change.'”

Ann Coulter, writing on Twitter. The outspoken conservative author was responding to a tweet from Politico that Hurricane Harvey “is what climate change looks like.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Coulter was not received warmly by Twitter users.

Coulter’s tweet was a reference to former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, whose term ended in 2016.

Parker, who was openly lesbian, was a vocal critic of anti-LGBTQ efforts in the city and across Texas, and championed a measure that would have protected LGBTQ people from discrimination in Houston.

Coulter’s comment specifically calling out Parker is reminiscent of a similar situation in 2015, when American Family Association’s Bryan Fischer blamed flooding in Texas on gay people, after agreeing with a caller that Parker was to blame.

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's managing editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
Related Items