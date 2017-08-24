Arena Stage’s Community Day & Costume Sale is Saturday, Aug. 26

Two months from now, many of city’s newest high-end restaurants and attractions on the District Wharf will be open and all abuzz, but for now the Southwest Waterfront’s main attraction remains Arena Stage.

This Saturday, Aug. 26, the company opens its grand, glassy Mead Center complex for an afternoon full of free performances, a sale of costumes fit for Halloween and accessories from previous shows, such as Sophisticated Ladies, Oliver!, Carousel, and The Music Man — and food from neighborhood restaurants Muze in the Mandarin Oriental and Station 4, as well as from forthcoming Wharf restaurants including Mike Isabella’s Requin.

The American Indian Society of Washington will install a temporary giant teepee and offer traditional storytelling, music and dance, with additional performances in the lobby from Americana/rock act Justin Trawick and the Common Good, pop/soul artist Cecily Bumbray and La-Ti-Do musical theater singers.

Saturday, Aug. 26, from noon to 6 p.m. Mead Center for American Theater, 1101 6th St. SW. Free. Call 202-488-3300 or visit arenastage.org/communityday to see more details and full schedule.