Big Freedia set to slay as the headliner of Honey Groove 2017

For three years, Honey Groove — an extravaganza of live music and DJs, visual art, food, and culture — has shone a light on LGBTQ artists of color with an all-day party inclusive to all.

This year, Honey Groovers will find the festival has moved from its former home in Southwest, to the massive warehouse digs of Dock 5 at Union Market. And the 2017 edition bounces into the big-time with a stacked lineup of local favorites, like the butter-smooth R&B duo BOOMscat and singer-songwriter Be Steadwell, led by headliner, Big Freedia, the Queen Diva of New Orleans’s homegrown bounce music.

“It will be lots of energy, lots of ass shaking, lots of shoulder hustling and all of the stuff that comes with the Freedia show,” says the artist, reached by phone as she prepped for the 2017 MTV VMAs.

Not merely an artist, Freedia is a queer and trans activist with plenty to say on behalf of her community. When asked what she might tell our trans-banning president, she offers, “You are our chief commander and you’re not fighting for one group of people, you’re fighting for the world and representing the world. You need to be making sure that you’re making the right decisions on every level for each one of us, because we’re all in this together. It affects all of us.”

As for tips that might be helpful to revelers at Honey Groove ready to get their wiggle and wobble on, Freedia advises, “Just be prepared that your wig is not going to come off and also be prepared to go to the hairdresser after you get shook up.”

Also good advice for the Commander-in-chief.

Honey Groove 2017 is Saturday, September 9 at Dock 5, Union Market, 1309 5th St. NE. Doors open at 2 p.m. Tickets are $60. Visit honeygroovedc.com.