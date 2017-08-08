Chuck Norris endorses anti-gay Senate candidate Roy Moore

Famous actor and conservative political activist Chuck Norris has recorded a robocall on behalf of anti-gay judge Roy Moore, who’s seeking the Senate seat once held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Moore is the former Alabama State Supreme Court Justice who was suspended for the remainder of his term for violating judicial ethics when he ordered probate judges to keep enforcing Alabama’s ban on same-sex marriages, even though the Supreme Court had found such bans to be unconstitutional.

Throughout his career, Moore has become a hero to religious conservatives for his anti-LGBTQ views, and for defying a federal judge’s order to remove a Ten Commandments monument from a state judicial building — an action that previously got him removed as Chief Justice in 2003.

In the robocall, Norris praises Moore, saying: “Judge Roy Moore is the real deal. He’s tough, tested, and has a spine of steel.

“Judge Moore has never backed down from standing for what is right, and that’s exactly what he’ll do in the U.S Senate. That’s why the Washington establishment is spending millions trying to defeat Judge Moore.”

According to a recent poll, Moore currently leads a multi-candidate field in the upcoming Republican primary, with 30% of the vote. Incumbent Luther Strange, who was temporarily appointed to Sessions’ old seat by the unpopular former Gov. Robert Bentley, enjoys the support of 22% of Republican primary voters, with U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks at 19%.

The primary will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Under Alabama law, if no candidate receives 50 percent of the vote in the primary, the top two will face off against each other in a runoff election on Sept. 26. The general election, where the winner faces off against the Democratic nominee, is on Dec. 12.

Given the Republican slant of Alabama’s electorate, should Moore win the primary, it is all but guaranteed that he will become Alabama’s next U.S. senator.

Listen to the Chuck Norris’ robocall on behalf of Roy Moore below: