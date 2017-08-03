Clowning Around is an exhibition built around clowns in all their forms

Metro Weekly
Clowns are depicted in ways fun, playful, sadistic, comedic and tragic

By on August 3, 2017

Gordon Frank: The Human Clownipede

The subject of paintings and graphics for centuries, clowns are the focal point in the latest series of artworks by member artists at Del Ray Artisans.

Depicted in ways fun, playful, sadistic, comedic and tragic, the exhibit, curated by Gordon Frank and Zade Ramsey, speaks to those who see clowns as fanciful or sinister circus performers or as sympathetic — or just plain sad — hobo characters.

The opening reception is Friday, Aug. 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. Runs to Aug. 27. Del Ray Artisans Gallery, 2704 Mount Vernon Ave. Alexandria. Call 703-731-8802 or visit thedelrayartisans.org.

Gordon Frank: Clowning Around

Zade Ramsey: Greed and Ignorance Bloom, When the Truth is Slandered

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
