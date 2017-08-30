Fun and Gaymes: DC Gaymers offers competition and camaraderie

When Miguel Miranda first moved to D.C., he wanted to find other LGBTQ people with a similar affection for video games. A quick Google search turned up DC Gaymers, which held occasional meetings every few months.

“It started out as a group of guys just meeting in their houses, drinking and playing video games,” says Miranda. “But after a couple of times, meeting only once every two to three months wasn’t enough for me.”

Miranda took over as the the group’s main administrator, and began looking for a place where he could host more frequent get-togethers. After speaking with Eric Little, owner of Cobalt and a video game fan in his own right, the two decided the group would host meetups at the nightclub on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

For each meeting, Cobalt sets up stations throughout the club where participants can play on various game systems, from PlayStation to Xbox. One meeting each month is a raffle night dedicated to raising money for the group, the other is a tournament night where participants compete for prizes. There is no fee to participate in the meetups, though Miranda is considering a $1 entry fee for future tournaments. The meetups are open to all, and no prior experience with video games is necessary.

“If you just want something to do on a Tuesday night, and want to meet a lot of cool and accepting people who just like to ‘nerd out,’ you should come,” says Miranda. “You don’t have to pay membership dues — you just have to show up with a good attitude.”

DC Gaymers meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month at 7 p.m. at Cobalt, 1639 R St. NW. Visit facebook.com/DCGaymers.