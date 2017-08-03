George Lopez to tape new HBO special at Kennedy Center

A decade ago Time magazine named him one of the 25 Most Influential Hispanics in America, and the noted TV comedian and sitcom star is still very much a draw — most recently as part of a stadium tour with Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer.

Lopez will be at the Kennedy Center with performances taped for a new HBO special. Saturday, Aug. 5, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Tickets are $59.50 to $79.50. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.