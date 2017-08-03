Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Comedy / George Lopez to tape new HBO special at Kennedy Center

George Lopez to tape new HBO special at Kennedy Center

Comedian and sitcom star brings his latest material to the Ken Cen -- just be ready for your close-up!

By on August 3, 2017

George Lopez

A decade ago Time magazine named him one of the 25 Most Influential Hispanics in America, and the noted TV comedian and sitcom star is still very much a draw — most recently as part of a stadium tour with Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer.

Lopez will be at the Kennedy Center with performances taped for a new HBO special. Saturday, Aug. 5, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Tickets are $59.50 to $79.50. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items