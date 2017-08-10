Metro Weekly
Hot August Music Festival brings mighty fine bluegrass to Maryland

Old Crow Medicine Show, The Infamous Stringdusters, and Turkuaz headline 25th annual folk and bluegrass gathering

By on August 10, 2017

Hot August Music Festival

The Old Crow Medicine Show, The Infamous Stringdusters, Lettuce, Cabinet, and Turkuaz headline this 25th annual folk and bluegrass festival presented by Stages Music Arts.

Other groups set to perform across three stages include the Dustbowl Revival, Baskery, Electric Love Machine, John Mooney & Bluesiana, Lil Ed & the Blues Imperials, Memphis Gold with special guest Brett Wilson, Squaring the Circle and Fried Prickin.

The festival is Saturday, Aug. 19. Tickets are $66 in advance or $79 on the day of. Want a VIP upgrade? That’ll set you back $189 total. Oregon Ridge Park, 13401 Beaver Dam Rd. in Cockeysville, Md. Visit hotaugustmusicfestival.com.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
