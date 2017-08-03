Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Film / An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power

Al Gore's followup to his landmark "An Inconvenient Truth" paints a more optimistic picture of the future

By on August 3, 2017

An Inconvenient Sequel — Photo: Jensen Walker

It’s been a decade since former Vice President Al Gore woke up most everyone to the urgency of climate change — except those whose heads are buried in political red sand. Davis Guggenheim won an Oscar for his documentary An Inconvenient Truth in 2006 and Gore shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007.

Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk’s sequel picks up where the original left off. An Inconvenient Sequel is said to paint a slightly more optimistic picture of just how close we are to a real energy revolution. Opens Friday, Aug. 4. Area theaters. Visit fandango.com.

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items