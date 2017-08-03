An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power

It’s been a decade since former Vice President Al Gore woke up most everyone to the urgency of climate change — except those whose heads are buried in political red sand. Davis Guggenheim won an Oscar for his documentary An Inconvenient Truth in 2006 and Gore shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007.

Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk’s sequel picks up where the original left off. An Inconvenient Sequel is said to paint a slightly more optimistic picture of just how close we are to a real energy revolution. Opens Friday, Aug. 4. Area theaters. Visit fandango.com.