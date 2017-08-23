Jeffrey Everett: 13 Years of Concert Posters

Metro Weekly
Jeffrey Everett is renowned for his unique concert posters.

August 23, 2017

Jeffrey Everett: Against Me 2016 NYC Poster

In his official biography, the local visual artist notes that his work has been “stapled on walls of acclaimed rock clubs, inked into brave people’s skin, and framed in high-end galleries around the world.” Another, more staid artist might at least reverse the order of that list, but it fits Everett perfectly.

Since the turn of the 21st century, the graphic designer and illustrator has worked with some of the biggest names in rock music, creating posters for upcoming concerts at both national and local venues, including Sixth & I and the Fillmore Silver Spring.

The Foo Fighters, Dropkick Murphys, Wilco, Lou Reed, the Raveonettes, the Decemberists, and Childish Gambino are among the roster at Everett and his company, Rockets are Red. But Everett’s vividly designed depictions stray beyond musical acts to include comics Patton Oswalt and Nick Offerman and astrophysicist Neil de Grasse Tyson.

Opening reception is Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. Closes Sept. 5. The Gallery at Lost Origin Productions, 3110 Mt. Pleasant St. NW. Call 202-409-6211 or visit lostorigins.gallery.

Jeffrey Everett: Bayside

Jeffrey Everett: Bouncing Souls, Boston

Jeffrey Everett: Frank Turner Lost Evenings Tour

Jeffrey Everett: Neil deGrasse Tyson

Jeffrey Everett: United Nations Black Clouds poster

Jeffrey Everett: USED TBS poster

Jeffrey Everett: Marc Maron

