Kathy Halenda’s “Somewhere Over The Rose” celebrates two gay icons

A tribute to two of the most iconic divas in the gay pantheon, Judy Garland and Bette Midler

By on August 3, 2017

Somewhere Over The Rose: Creative Cauldron — Photo: Kathy Halenda

The summer cabaret series at ArtSpace Falls Church runs every weekend through September 23 with upcoming shows by Dani Stoller, Jim Van Slyke, Clifton Walker III, Will Mark Stevenson, and Stephen Gregory Smith.

The series continues with “Somewhere Over The Rose,” Kathy Halenda’s tribute to two of the most iconic divas in the gay pantheon, Judy Garland and Bette Midler, on Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5, at 8 p.m.

ArtSpace Falls Church, 410 South Maple Ave. in Falls Church. Tickets are $18 to $20 per show, or $55 for a table for two with wine and $110 for four with wine. Call 703-436-9948 or visit creativecauldron.org.

Somewhere Over The Rose: Creative Cauldron — Photo: Kathy Halenda

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
