Log Cabin condemns bigotry in response to Charlottesville

In an exclusive statement to Metro Weekly, the Log Cabin Republicans directly and explicitly condemned the ideology of white supremacists who engaged in violence on the streets of Charlottesville, Va.

“As an organization whose very name invokes the birthplace of the Republican president who stood up against racism, Log Cabin Republicans condemns all individuals and groups who foment such hatred,” Log Cabin President Gregory T. Angelo said via email. “As an organization whose mission calls for equality for all Americans, without exception, Log Cabin Republicans repudiates those who would perpetuate bigotry under a false banner of conservatism.”

Log Cabin’s forceful condemnation of the ideology espoused by white supremacists and Neo-Nazis who went to Charlottesville promoting intolerance and hate embodies the type of statement that critics of President Trump wish he had issued shortly after violence broke out last Saturday.

Trump initially responded to the situation in Charlottesville by condemning the hatred and violence “on many sides.” On Monday, 48 hours afterward, he issued a longer, clearly forced statement condemning Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and the Ku Klux Klan. But the next day, in a press conference, Trump went rogue and pushed back against criticism he received for his initial response. He justified his position by condemning violence on the part of counter-protesters who had engaged in skirmishes with white nationalists at the Charlottesville rally. The president also accused the media of unfairly attacking him for his response, which he said was not initially stronger in its condemnation of the white supremacist groups because he had been waiting to learn the facts behind the day’s occurences.

In its statement, Log Cabin did not address Trump’s Tuesday press conference, which received criticism from many congressional Republicans. Still, Angelo called for unity: “All Americans must unite in this moment in condemnation of this hate regardless of our background, regardless of our political affiliation, regardless of our sexual orientation or gender identity.”