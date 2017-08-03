Midcity Dog Days returns this weekend

“It’s always our biggest weekend of the year,” says Pixie Windsor, who has long helped guide the annual Midcity Dog Days Sale since she moved her iconic store — Miss Pixie’s Home Furnishings & WhatNot — to 14th Street nine years ago. Miss Pixies will offer 20% off everything all weekend long, and once again hosts the Dog Days kick-off event Friday, Aug. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m., featuring raffles, giveaways, and contests from participating merchants, live music from local party band Laissez Faire, and free nibbles from neighboring restaurant Barcelona.

“Dog Days gives us an opportunity to go through what we have in the warehouse and pick some things and actually sell them at really great prices,” says Wilson Gorrell, a sales associate at boutique furniture store Urban Essentials. The store will offer “heavily discounted” outdoor furniture, priced “up to 80% off.” In addition, most items in its two-story space will be on sale for up to 30% off.

Even if you’re not in the market for a great deal on designer furniture, you’ll certainly find something else to suit your fancy at this weekend’s sale. What started 18 years ago as small collaboration between Home Rule and a handful of neighboring businesses on 14th Street, has blossomed into one of D.C.’s most popular sale events, featuring over 100 merchants in a multi-block radius encompassing the neighborhoods of Logan Circle, 14 Street, the U Street Corridor and North Shaw.

And it’s not all retail-driven. There will be free admission all weekend long to the African American Civil War Museum, pet-related promotions and adoption opportunities at Whole Foods and City Paws, and a showcase of food from Union Kitchen denizens, including Berg Bites, ‘Chups, and Matty Ice, all of whom will sell their wares from Whitman-Walker’s newly pink-colored lot off Riggs Street.

Many Mid City restaurants will also offer Dog Day dining specials. But don’t worry about getting lost or missing opportunities. Just orient yourself to the corners of 14th and U, where Dog Day ambassadors will hand out maps and answer questions.

The 18th Annual Mid City Dog Days Sidewalk Sale is Saturday, Aug. 5, and Sunday, Aug. 6. Visit dogdaysdc.com.