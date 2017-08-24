Puff Pieces, Governess, TK Echo and other rising punk acts at Comet Ping Pong

Promoter Sasha Lord regularly presents concerts of up-and-coming punk acts at the popular pizza spot, Comet Ping Pong.

On the all-local bill is art-punk band Puff Pieces, which will perform a new jaunty punk ditty and playful dance jam recorded by punk legends Ian Mackaye and Don Zientara at Arlington’s notable studio Inner Ear; Governess, a trio of mothers by day, angsty punk rockers by night; and TK Echo, a four-piece band featuring Josh Blair, Fiona Griffin, and two names you may know from their day jobs as arts journalists — Aaron Leitko, of the Washington City Paper, and Chris Richards, staff pop music critic at the Washington Post.

Saturday, Aug. 26. Doors at 10 p.m. Comet Ping Pong, 5037 Connecticut Ave. NW. Tickets are $12. Call 202-364-0404 or visit cometpingpong.com.