Spotlight: 6 cool things to do this weekend

QUEER YOUTH BLOCK PARTY

Before FiveSquares Development erects a multi-use complex all around Whitman-Walker Health’s original Elizabeth Taylor Medical Center, the site hosts a series of LGBTQ-friendly outdoor pop-up events, including the “Lot at the Liz.” The event, wrapped in pink hues and murals by local artists organization the No Kings Collective, is an evening party and safe space for LGBTQ youth featuring free food, music, games, vendor tables and performances. Saturday, Aug. 12, from 5 to 9 p.m. The Lot at the Liz, 1701 14th St. NW. Visit lizlot.com.

PRIDE SPLASH AND RIDE

Now in its fifth year, Splash & Ride offers LGBTQ attendees reduced price admission and access to all theme park and water park rides at Six Flags America — from one of the area’s premiere coasters, Superman (now with an optional VR component), to the Vortex/Riptide water slide, which plunges riders into 360-degree whirlpools. There’s also a Happy Hour from 6 to 8 p.m. exclusively for Pride Splash & Ride ticket holders, with local drag queens performing, followed by an exclusive dance party with D.C.-area DJs that lasts until midnight. Those not in a dancing mood are guaranteed extended access to the waterslides, whirlpools and lazy river. Due to storms on the original date, the event was rescheduled to this Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10:30 a.m. to midnight. Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor, 13710 Central Ave, Upper Marlboro, Md. Tickets, with proceeds benefiting the Capital Pride Alliance, NOVA Pride and Baltimore Pride, are $42 in advance or $54 day of. Visit pridesplash.org. (John Riley)

JUAN DE MARCOS & THE AFRO-CUBAN ALL STARS

A remarkable ensemble of expatriate Cuban musicians led by Juan de Marcos Gonzalez, the Afro-Cuban All Stars is devoted to the full range of Cuban music. It is genuinely one of the best bands to see live, given the passion and quality to the musicianship, as documented in the classic Wim Wenders’s documentary Buena Vista Social Club. That film helped make stars out of some of the band’s original players, including the late Ruben Gonzalez and Ibrahim Ferrer. Saturday, Aug. 12, at 8 p.m. The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW. Tickets are $25 to $35. Call 202-787-1000 or visit thehamiltondc.com.

ROOFERS UNION: KICK THE KEG CHARITY EVENT

Another event meant as an early toast to the hoppy celebration known as DC Beer Week, which starts Sunday, Aug. 20, this time a charity benefit that doubles as a celebration of six D.C. breweries. Each brewery — 3 Stars, Atlas, Bluejacket, DC Brau, Hellbender and Right Proper — will select its best draft to tap at $7 a pour, and the first brewery’s keg to kick wins the honor of bragging rights as the people’s choice, with proceeds donated to the brewer’s charity of choice. While at Roofers Union, peruse all the intriguing beer options in the Cellar, and consider Chef Jenn Flynn’s seasonal Supper selections, from the Spring Pea Ricotta Ravioli to the star of the menu, the pan-roasted Alaskan Halibut with black quinoa and leeks. Thursday, Aug. 17. Roofers Union, 2446 18th St NW. Call 202-232-7663 or visit roofersuniondc.com.

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

Disney gets a lot right in this sumptuously produced live-action remake of the studio’s 1991 animated classic. Directed by Bill Condon, a man who knows his way around a lavish Hollywood musical, this Beast, which set a record with a $170 million box office take in its opening weekend, is darker in tone and brighter in wit, if not nearly as romantically transporting as the Oscar-winning original. And now mere months after a success at megaplexes, the film closes out the screening season at the Capitol Riverfront. Thursday, Aug. 17. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with screening at sundown, approximately 8:30 p.m. Canal Park at 2nd and I Streets SE. Visit capitolriverfront.org. (Andre Hereford)

EMO PHILIPS

The kooky, lovable Philips has been standing up for decades and has even earned plaudits from the likes of Jay Leno as “the best joke writer in America.” Even if you don’t recognize the quirky name, you’ve no doubt heard Philips’s distinctive voice in a ton of animated TV shows, including Slacker Cats, Doctor Katz, and Adventure Time. Friday, Aug. 11, at 8 and 10 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 12, at 7 and 9 p.m. Drafthouse Comedy, 1100 13th St. NW. Tickets are $20. Call 202-750-6411 or visit drafthousecomedy.com.