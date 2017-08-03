Stripper Circus brings adult film stars to Town Danceboutique

Billed as the biggest gay club brand in the land, this porn star circus pitches its tent at Town for an event hosted by Trenton Ducati and featuring Arad Winwin, Seth Santoro, Jacob Taylor, Danny Gunn, Michael Delray, Dylan Knight and Beaux Banks.

Drew G will spin beats for the boys upstairs, while Town’s resident Wess entertains with videos downstairs after the 10:30 p.m. drag show.

Saturday, Aug. 5, at 10 p.m. Town Danceboutique, 2009 8th St. NW. Cover is $12 to $15. Call 202-234-TOWN or visit towndc.com.