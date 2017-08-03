Out on the Town: D.C. arts & entertainment highlights, August 3-9, 2017

FILM

A TALE OF TWO CITIES, MADAME DU BARRY

The National Gallery of Art concludes its month-long screening of films interpreting the lavish culture and complex history of 18th-Century France, coinciding with its summer exhibition America Collects 18th-Century French Paintings. On Friday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m., Jack Conway’s Oscar-nominated 1935 adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic screens. This version stars Ronald Colman as the disgraced and downcast British barrister, with Basil Rathbone stealing the show as loathsome aristocrat Marquis St. Evremonde. On Saturday, Aug. 12, at 12:30 p.m., the museum will show William Dieterle’s 1934 film starring Dolores del Rio in a comic portrayal of erstwhile courtesan and Louis XV consort Madame du Barry. East Building Auditorium, 3rd Street at Constitution Avenue NW. Free. Call 202-737-4215 or visit nga.gov. AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL: TRUTH TO POWER

It’s been a decade since former Vice President Al Gore woke up most everyone to the urgency of climate change — except those whose heads are buried in political red sand. Davis Guggenheim won an Oscar for his documentary An Inconvenient Truth in 2006 and Gore shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007. Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk’s sequel picks up where the original left off. An Inconvenient Sequel is said to paint a slightly more optimistic picture of just how close we are to a real energy revolution. Opens Friday, Aug. 4. Area theaters. Visit fandango.com. CHEF

Writer/director Jon Favreau plays a chef who leaves his job at a prominent restaurant in L.A. to launch a food truck with Sofia Vergara and John Leguizamo in a comedy also featuring Dustin Hoffman, Bobby Cannavale, Scarlett Johansson, Oliver Platt, and Robert Downey Jr. The warmly entertaining 2014 feature is the latest monthly offering in Union Market’s Drive-In Series. You don’t have to have a car to take it all in, just grab a viewing spot in the free picnic area. Food and beer are available, delivered to you or your car window by the DC Rollergirls. Friday, Aug. 4. Gates at 6 p.m., with the movie starting at sunset — around 8:30 p.m. In the parking lot, 1305 5th St. NE. Free for walk-ups or $10 per car. Call 800-680-9095 or visit unionmarketdc.com. FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM

Though J.K. Rowling penned all seven Harry Potter novels, the 2016 blockbuster was the first film in her wizarding universe that Rowling actually wrote. Fantastic Beasts also serves as the first in a new prequel series to the Potter timeline, following Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), author of a novel on magical creatures, who unwittingly unleashes a number of beasts in America. The film screens at sunset twice: Friday, Aug. 4, after 8:30 p.m., as the final offering in the summer series presented by the Golden Triangle BID at 912 17th St. NW between K Street and Connecticut Avenue. Call 202-463-3400 or visit goldentriangledc.com. Again on Thursday, Aug. 10, at approximately 8:30 p.m. as part of the Capitol Riverfront Outdoor Film Series at Canal Park at 2nd and I Streets SE. Visit capitolriverfront.org. LA LA LAND WITH THE NSO AT WOLF TRAP

Damien Chazelle’s movie musical has already become something of a summer screening sensation. Emil de Cou conducts the National Symphony Orchestra in a performance of the Oscar-winning score while the movie is projected on screens in-house and on the lawn in the Filene Center. Friday, Aug. 4, at 8:30 p.m. at Wolf Trap, 1551 Trap Rd., Vienna. Talk about pressure! Tickets are $40 to $60. Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit wolftrap.org. LEGALLY BLONDE: RED, WHITE & BLONDE

Reese Witherspoon reprised her role as Elle Woods for the 2003 sequel, where her wide-eyed, flaxen-haired lawyer finds Congress an even tougher nut to crack than the Ivy League. Charles Herman-Wurmfeld’s comedy is part of the NoMa BID’s outdoor series, screening just a few blocks from the Capitol. Wednesday, Aug. 9. Grounds open at 7 p.m., with screening at sunset, or 8:30 p.m. NoMa Junction at Storey Park, 1005 1st St. NE. Visit nomabid.org. RATATOUILLE

Pixar’s charming story of a rat, voiced by Patton Oswalt, who becomes a renowned Parisian chef is funny, smart, visually stunning and amazingly detailed. The 2007 hit screens as the next monthly offering from the Films in the Field series on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 8:15 p.m. Mitchell Park, S and 23rd Streets NW. Visit mitchellparkdc.org. STEP

Recognized with a special jury award at this year’s Sundance and also the Audience Award winner as Best Feature at AFI Docs, Amanda Lipitz’s documentary tells the story of a group of high school girls in Baltimore striving to better their lives. Set against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement and the unrest following the April 2015 death of Freddie Gray, Step follows three seniors from the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women as they prepare to compete in a local step competition and get ready to be the first from their families to attend college. Opens Friday, Aug. 4. Landmark’s Bethesda Row Cinema, 7235 Woodmont Ave. Call 301-652-7273 or visit landmarktheatres.com. THE DARK TOWER

Based on Stephen King’s series of novels, the movie not only spans many genres (sci-fi, fantasy, western, horror), but almost as many directors. Originally attached to J.J. Abrams, then Ron Howard, it’s Nikolaj Arcel (A Royal Affair) who brings to life the story of a young boy (Tom Taylor) who discovers the mysterious dimension of Mid-World. There, he teams up with frontiersman knight Roland (Idris Elba) to reach the “Dark Tower” ahead of the evil Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey). Opens Friday, Aug. 4. Area theaters. Visit fandango.com. (Rhuaridh Marr) THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

“Women in Film” is the theme of this year’s Georgetown Sunset Cinema series, presented in a grassy park along the banks of the Potomac River. The final in the series is David Frankel’s 2006 drama in which Meryl Streep steals every scene as Miranda Priestly, a thinly veiled film version of Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Streep never plays the comedic character for broad, base laughs, but inhabits the persona as fully as her finest dramatic characterizations. Food vendors for the screening include Old Glory BBQ, Muncheez Food Truck, Ben & Jerry’s, Dog Tag Bakery, Naked Juice, Maracas Ice Pops, and Olivia Macaron. Tuesday, Aug. 8, starting at 6:30 p.m., with the screening at around 8:30 p.m. Georgetown Waterfront Park, 3303 Water St. NW. Call 202-298-9222 or visit georgetowndc.com/sunset-cinema. (Randy Shulman). THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Landmark’s E Street Cinema offers Richard O’Brien’s camp classic, billed as the longest-running midnight movie in history. Landmark’s showings come with a live shadow cast from the Sonic Transducers, meaning it’s even more interactive than usual. Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12, at midnight. Landmark’s E Street Cinema, 555 11th St. NW. Call 202-452-7672 or visit landmarktheatres.com.

STAGE

CABARET

Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall joined forces to create this 1998 Tony Award-winning production of the Kander and Ebb classic featuring a book by Joe Masterhoff. Closes Sunday, Aug. 6. Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater. Tickets are $59 to $149. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org. LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR AND GRILL

Lanie Robertson’s play with music focuses on the life of jazz legend Billie Holiday, taking place at a run-down bar in South Philadelphia a few months before Holiday’s death. Tom Flatt directs star Anya Nebel and a live jazz combo with additional accompaniment by LeVar Betts. Closes Sunday, Aug. 6. Anacostia Playhouse, 2020 Shannon Place SE. Tickets are $30 to $40. Call 202-241-2539 or visit anacostiaplayhouse.com. MY FAIR LADY

The Lerner and Loewe classic, adapted from Georges Bernard Shaw and Gabriel Pascal’s film Pygmalion. Alan Souza directs a massive cast including Danny Bernardy, Brittany Campbell, Ian Anthony Coleman, Warren Freeman, Chris Genebach, Christina Kidd, Alex Kidder, Julia Klavans, Ashleigh King, Valerie Leonard, Benjamin Lurye, Jimmy Mavrikes, Christopher Mueller and Todd Scofield. Closes Sunday, Aug. 6. Olney Theatre Center, 2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Road, Olney, Md. Call 301-924-3400 or visit olneytheatre.org. OBLIVION

A wry look at the nature of belief in our current changing times, Carly Mensch’s comedy focuses on a secular Brooklyn couple who become unmoored when their 17-year-old daughter decides to become a Christian. Presented by Unexpected Stage, the play challenges assumptions about parenting, religion and the nature of spirituality. Zach Brewster-Geisz, Jonathan Frye, Ruthie Rado and Mindy Shaw star. Closes Sunday, Aug. 6. The Fireside Room in the River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 6301 River Road in Bethesda. Tickets are $10 to $27.50. Call 301-337-8290 or visit unexpectedstage.org. THE MARK OF CAIN

Was Cain a criminal? That’s the question hovering over this devised theatrical work from Synetic Theater, a neo-surrealist distillation of human history. Paata Tsikurishvili directs a large ensemble of Synetic veterans including Ryan Sellers, Dallas Tolentino, Philip Fletcher, Kathy Gordon and Irina Kavsadze, plus newcomer Megan Khaziran. To Aug. 13. Theater at Crystal City or Vornado/Charles E. Smith], 1800 South Bell St., Arlington. Call 800-494-8497 or visit synetictheater.org. THE ONE-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL

Started nearly a decade ago in New York, Round House offers its fourth year of the festival, which returns with a twist — indicated by its other name as a Rapid Response Festival. Invited playwrights will be gathered in a room for a creative brainstorming and procession session, then given 24 hours to write plays that directors and actors will start rehearsing and presenting in a matter of days. What the plays lack in length, they hopefully make up for in power and resonance. “The primary reason why we exist is to create a space for dialog, exchange of ideas and action,” founder Dom D’Andrea told Metro Weekly last year. “Our minute-long plays are about building up, it’s not about cramming a bunch of stuff in. It’s not a time race, it’s not a novelty. It’s about creating equity of voice, giving 40 people equal space and equal time to say something.” Tuesday, Aug. 8, and Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 8 p.m. Round House Theatre, 4545 East-West Highway, Bethesda. Tickets are $15. Call 240-644-1100 or visit roundhousetheatre.org. THE ORIGINALIST

Two years after its world premiere — and a year after its subject died — Arena Stage revives John Strand’s play about one of the biggest enemies to the LGBTQ cause and civil rights in general: Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Helen Hayes Award-winner Edward Gero reprises his critically-acclaimed role. Closes Sunday, Aug. 6. In Arena’s Kreeger Theater, 1101 6th St. SW. Call 202-488-3300 or visit arenastage.org. THURGOOD

George Stevens, Jr. wrote this play about the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, portrayed by Brian Anthony Wilson. Walter Dallas directs Brian Anthony Wilson in a one-man show that explores the long journey toward justice that began with Brown v. Board of Education. To Aug. 20. Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab at Olney Theatre Center, 2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Road, Olney, Md. Call 301-924-3400 or visit olneytheatre.org. WIG OUT!

Playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, who wrote the work on which the Oscar-winning Moonlight was based, updates an earlier work inspired by African-American drag ball culture and its competitive dance-offs. Kent Gash directs the Studio X production, staged as an underground pageant complete with catwalk, created couture, and a cash bar. Jaysen Wright, Michael Kevin Darnall and Alex Mills lead the 11-person cast. Extended to August 20. Studio Theatre, 14th & P Streets NW. Tickets are $45 to $55. Call 202-332-3300 or visit studiotheatre.org.

MUSIC

ARI SHAPIRO

The co-host of NPR’s All Things Considered‘s side work in recent years with the world music-influenced, mini-orchestra Pink Martini has given rise to a solo show. Homeward is a one-man cabaret of songs performed in their native languages and based on the stories Shapiro has covered as a broadcast journalist. Throughout the evening, he performs in seven different languages — everything from Ukrainian to Scots Gaelic to Kurdish. “Performing with Pink Martini gave me the confidence to do this,” Shapiro told Metro Weekly‘s Randy Shulman. “I reached out to people I had met who were protesting in Ukraine, or Syrian refugees I met who had crossed the Mediterranean from Turkey to Europe in search of a better life, and I said, ‘What were people singing? What was in your earbuds? What was the music?’ I assembled these stories and these songs, and strung them together in a way that, to me, felt useful, that felt like it said something about keeping perspective and overcoming difficult things in life. There are songs in half a dozen different languages, and it ends with an American moment. Hopefully people will be entertained, but also hopefully people will get something out of it that they can take with them.” Saturday, Aug. 5, at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Amp by Strathmore, 11810 Grand Park Ave. North Bethesda. Tickets are $30 to $50. Call 301-581-5100 or visit ampbystrathmore.com. BELA FLECK & FLECKTONES AND CHICK COREA ELEKTRIC BAND

Longtime collaborators and multiple-Grammy winners join forces to lead their hybrid bands in a double-bill concert exploring the worlds of jazz, bluegrass and electric blues with the Flecktones and rock and flamenco with the Elektric Band. Sunday, Aug. 6, at 7:30 p.m. The Filene Center at Wolf Trap, 1551 Trap Road, Vienna. Tickets are $30 to $65. Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit wolftrap.org. DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL

One of the 20th century’s more commercially successful emo bands, the Chris Carrabba-led Dashboard Confessional reemerged last year after a five-year hiatus. The Swiss Army Romance is both the first and last album released by the group, as its debut in 2000 and then as limited edition deluxe box set in 2010. The band is joined by alt-rock act the All-American Rejects. Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7:30 p.m. The Filene Center at Wolf Trap, 1551 Trap Road, Vienna. Tickets are $30 to $55. Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit wolftrap.org. EARTH WIND & FIRE AND CHIC

A year and a half after successfully ramping up the evening as opening act for Duran Duran, Chic, featuring Nile Rodgers, returns to the Verizon Center as a double-bill with the fellow pioneering disco band founded by the recently departed Maurice White. A stop on the 2054 North American Tour, the night is complete with a special guest DJ and a specialized configuration toward the front of the stage featuring more space between seats to encourage dancing. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 8 p.m. Verizon Center, 601 F St. NW. Call 202-628-3200 or visit verizoncenter.com. FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard have become one of this decade’s most successful country acts. Not bad for a partnership that only started in Nashville seven years ago. The duo returns to Jiffy Lube Live with rapper Nelly and up-and-coming country act Chris Lane. Saturday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow, Va. Tickets are $70 to $486. Call 703-754-6400 or visit livenation.com. LADY ANTEBELLUM

Formed in 2006, the country trio broke through the stratosphere with its perfectly realized hit “Need You Now,” which swept top pop honors at the Grammys in 2011. They reemerged earlier this year with hit single “You Look Good” and new album Heart Break. For their latest summer tour, the group enlisted support from Kelsea Ballerini, whom Billboard has trumpeted as “Country’s Next Queen,” and up-and-coming “Caliville” country crooner Brett Young. Sunday, Aug. 13. Gates at 6 p.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Md. Tickets are $56.76 to $199. Call 800-551-SEAT or visit merriweathermusic.com. LITTLE DRAGON

A quirky four-piece electronic/rock band based out of Sweden and fronted by Yukimi Nagano, a Swedish-born vocalist of Japanese and Swedish-American descent. Little Dragon tours in support of Season High and first single “Sweet,” a jerky, spacey, techno jam. A two-night run at the 9:30 Club, although tickets remain only for the show on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. 815 V St. NW. Tickets are $35. Call 202-265-0930 or visit 930.com. MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER

Mary Chapin Carpenter makes her annual pilgrimage to Wolf Trap, “one of my most treasured and favorite places.” She returns in a 30th anniversary toast to her acclaimed debut album Hometown Girl, with an opening set by the phenomenal alt-country singer-songwriter, Lucinda Williams, who penned Carpenter’s first hit, “Passionate Kisses.” Saturday, Aug. 12, at 7:30 p.m. The Filene Center at Wolf Trap, 1551 Trap Road, Vienna. Tickets are $28 to $60. Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit wolftrap.org. MATUTO

A four-piece group from Brazil, Matuto blends elements from Brazilian backbeats, Appalachian melodies and bluesy riffs for a cross-cultural dance party. And the group is the next artist to be featured in Strathmore’s free Live from the Lawn summer series. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. Gudelsky Gazebo at Strathmore, 10701 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda. Tickets are free. Call 301-581-5100 or visit strathmore.org. NATALIA LAFOURCADE

A three-time Latin Grammy winner and two-time Grammy nominee, this young Mexican singer-songwriter is one of today’s most popular artists throughout Latin America. A large part of her appeal is the old-timey, moody chanteuse vibe she gives off in much of her music, whether original compositions, like 2016’s captivating Hasta la Raiz, or remakes and tributes to the Mexican folk songs that inspire her, such as the new Musas. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 8 p.m. Sixth & I Historic Synagogue. 600 I St. NW. Tickets are $39 in advance, or $43 day-of show. Call 202-408-3100 or visit sixthandi.org. SOMEWHERE OVER THE ROSE

The summer cabaret series at ArtSpace Falls Church runs every weekend through September 23 with upcoming shows by Dani Stoller, Jim Van Slyke, Clifton Walker III, Will Mark Stevenson, and Stephen Gregory Smith. The series continues with “Somewhere Over The Rose,” Kathy Halenda’s tribute to two of the most iconic divas in the gay pantheon, Judy Garland and Bette Midler, on Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5, at 8 p.m. ArtSpace Falls Church, 410 South Maple Ave. in Falls Church. Tickets are $18 to $20 per show, or $55 for a table for two with wine and $110 for four with wine. Call 703-436-9948 or visit creativecauldron.org. SUMMER SPIRIT FESTIVAL

Billed as a “one-stop shop for a soulful good time,” this year’s Summer Spirit Festival is once again a two-day affair, with R&B veteran Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds headlining Day One, Saturday, Aug. 5, and Bell Biv Devoe on Day Two, Sunday, Aug. 6. Fantasia, De La Soul, Common, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ro James, EU featuring Sugar Bear, Moonchild, and Wisdom Speeks are also part of the Saturday lineup, with SWV, the Internet, Jazmine Sullivan, En Vogue, DJ Kool, Trouble Funk, and Tish Hyman on Sunday. Performances begin at 2 p.m. both days. Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Md. Tickets are $97 to $1,170. Call 800-551-SEAT or visit merriweathermusic.com.

DANCE

SWEET SPOT AERIAL PRODUCTIONS: SMOKY MIRRORS

Sweet Spot was founded in 2015 by a group of trapeze instructors at TSNY Washington DC who saw a need for a pro-LGBTQ alternative to the field’s “very heteronormative and very cisgender-role” mentality. The professional circus arts company next premieres its fourth full-length production combining aerial feats and circus stunts, and its second with an LGBTQ-themed narrative. Smoky Mirrors weaves together elements of real-life stories from its 12-member cast and creative team. Saturday, Aug. 5, at 5 and 8:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 6, at 5 p.m. Lang Theatre at the Atlas, 1333 H St. NE. Tickets are $25. Call 202-399-7993 or visit atlasarts.org.

COMEDY

GEORGE LOPEZ

A decade ago Time magazine named him one of the 25 Most Influential Hispanics in America, and the noted TV comedian and sitcom star is still very much a draw — most recently as part of a stadium tour with Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer. Lopez will be at the Kennedy Center with performances taped for a new HBO special. Saturday, Aug. 5, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Tickets are $59.50 to $79.50. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org. JOE MANDE

A writer for NBC’s The Good Place and Parks and Recreation, where he also occasionally appeared as Pawnee resident Morris Lerpiss, Mande has made a name for himself for contentious interactions on Twitter with corporations (La Croix Water) and celebrities, including President and Barron Trump. Mande drops by for a night of stand-up. Saturday, Aug. 12, at 8 p.m. Downstairs at Sixth & I Historic Synagogue, 600 I St. NW. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $18 day-of show. Call 202-408-3100 or visit sixthandi.org. MIKE STORCK AND ROB MAHER

AMP by Strathmore partners with Comedy Zone to feature two homegrown comics. The 2007 Mid-Atlantic winner of “HBO’s Lucky 21” contest, Baltimore’s Storck is now a regular on Sirius XM and also a contributing writer for The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Jokes. Most recently featured in Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City, D.C.’s Maher is a regular performer for the military, having traveled to 17 countries to rally the troops, from Afghanistan to Egypt to Italy. Thursday, Aug. 10, at 8 p.m. Amp by Strathmore, 11810 Grand Park Ave. North Bethesda. Tickets are $14. Call 301-581-5100 or visit ampbystrathmore.com. THE SECOND CITY: …DIVIDED WE STAND

The Kennedy Center welcomes back famed comedy troupe The Second City for an update to last year’s popular Almost Accurate Guide to America. The comedians — Angela Alise, Ryan Asher, Tyler Davis, Katie Kershaw, Chucho Perez and Ross Taylor — have cooked up a new irreverent, mocking look at America, from the red states to the blue states to our orange head of state. To Aug. 13. Kennedy Center Theater Lab. Tickets are $49 to $69. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org. WASHINGTON IMPROV THEATER: SUMMER SCHOOL

No two performances are alike when performed by the Washington Improv Theater, D.C.’s answer to comedy star-making groups such as Chicago’s Second City and L.A.’s Groundlings. Over the next month, the organization offers a run of summer school-themed shows featuring a different mix of WIT improvising ensembles, including Bottom Shelf, Man Feelings and Jive Turkey, plus a cast of performers known as the Stovetron in “Rainy Day S’mores on the Stove.” Closes Sunday, Aug. 6. Source, 1835 14th St. NW. Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 at the door. Call 202-204-7770 or visit witdc.org.

READINGS AND LECTURES

ERIK LOVE: ISLAMOPHOBIA AND RACISM IN AMERICA

Based on in-depth interviews with Middle Eastern American advocates, the sociology professor at Pennsylvania’s Dickinson College analyzes his work as part of a unique and timely study wrestling with the disturbing persistence of racism of all stripes in the 21st century. The book suggests ways to better advance the cause of universal human rights in America. Thursday, Aug. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Kramerbooks, 1517 Connecticut Ave. NW. Call 202-387-1400 or visit kramers.com. GILLIAN THOMAS: BECAUSE OF SEX

A senior staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union’s Women’s Rights Project, Thomas weaves a compelling narrative out of the legal intricacies and personal stories of 10 Supreme Court cases pivotal to women’s ongoing struggle for access, fair pay and equal treatment in the workforce. Subtitled One Law, Ten Cases, and Fifty Years That Changed American Women’s Lives at Work, Thomas’ book adds new names, including Ida Phillips, Ruth Blanco, Lillian Garland, and Teresa Harris, to the list of female civil rights heroes worth getting to know. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. Politics and Prose, 5015 Connecticut Ave. NW. Call 202-364-1919 or visit politics-prose.com. OUTWRITE

More than 60 authors and 400 participants are expected at the annual LGBTQ literary festival presented by the DC Center. The event has broadened its scope to include newer, more provocative areas of the literary arts, such as erotic storytelling. OutWrite kicks off Friday, Aug. 4, with a cabaret featuring “smutty storytelling, nerdy burlesque, and literary euphemisms,” presented in collaboration with DC Smut Slam. Another highlight of OutWrite 2017 is its toast to the craft of playwriting through the new Queer One Page Play Competition, with the five winning plays performed by Theatre Prometheus, co-sponsor of the competition. Runs through Sunday, Aug. 6, at The DC Center for the LGBT Community, 2000 14th St. NW. Call 202-682-2245 or visit thedccenter.org/outwrite for a full schedule of readings and events. SPARKLE QUEER OPEN MIC

The first Sunday of every month the 14th and V location of Busboys & Poets hosts a reading series featuring LGBTQ-identified poets. Sparkle is yet another local showcase created by Regie Cabico, the slam poet responsible for Capturing Fire, the annual LGBTQ spoken word and poetry festival presented by the DC Center, as well as the regular cabaret/comedy/poetry variety show La-Ti-Do. He hosts Sparkle with fellow poet Danielle Evennou. Sunday, Aug. 6, at 8 p.m. Langston Room, 2021 14th St. NW. Cover is $5. Call 202-387-POET or visit busboysandpoets.com. THOMAS OLIPHANT: THE ROAD TO CAMELOT

The award-winning journalist takes us behind the scenes of John F. Kennedy’s campaign to the White House, creating the modern campaign in the process. Oliphant will sign copies of his book following the program. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at noon. William G. McGowan Theater in the National Archives Museum, Constitution Avenue between 7th and 9th Streets NW. Free. Call 202-357-5000 or visit archives.gov/nae.

EXHIBITS

CLOWNING AROUND

The subject of paintings and graphics for centuries, clowns are the focal point in the latest series of artworks by member artists at Del Ray Artisans. Depicted in ways fun, playful, sadistic, comedic and tragic, the exhibit, curated by Gordon Frank and Zade Ramsey, speaks to those who see clowns as fanciful or sinister circus performers or as sympathetic — or just plain sad — hobo characters. The opening reception is Friday, Aug. 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. Runs to Aug. 27. Del Ray Artisans Gallery, 2704 Mount Vernon Ave. Alexandria. Call 703-731-8802 or visit thedelrayartisans.org. COLORED PENCIL SOCIETY’S INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITION

A selection of the world’s most amazing colored pencil works are featured at this 25th Annual event juried by Joann Moser, the former senior curator of graphic arts at the Smithsonian American Art Museum. The exhibition highlights the versatility of this surprisingly vibrant, distinct medium. Lest you doubt it, see the Texas-based artist Jesse Lane, whose attractive features and muscular physique are brought to vivid, photographic-caliber life through stunningly realized self-portraiture. Closes Sunday, Aug. 6. The Mansion at Strathmore, 10701 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda. Free. Call 301-581-5100 or visit strathmore.org. CONTEMPORARY URBAN LIFE

Susan Calloway Fine Arts presents a group show featuring artists whose works try to reconcile the dichotomy between intimacy and isolation that city life encompasses. Featuring works in a range of media by Rogers Naylor, Steven S. Walker, Leslie Nolan, John Sandy, Charles Ross, and Lindsay Mullen. Closes Saturday, Aug. 5. Susan Calloway Fine Arts, 1643 Wisconsin Ave. NW. Call 202-965-4601 or visit callowayart.com. HIVE AT THE NATIONAL BUILDING MUSEUM

Based in Chicago, the architecture firm Studio Gang designed this year’s summer installation in the Great Hall. Soaring to the uppermost reaches of the museum, Hive is built entirely of 2,700 wound paper tubes, a construction material that is recyclable, lightweight and renewable. Varying in size, the tubes are interlocked to create three dynamic, domed chambers, each offering different sound, light, scale and human interaction. Through Sept. 4. National Building Museum, 401 F St. NW. Tickets, including admission to all other museum exhibitions, are $13 to $16. Call 202-272-2448 or visit nbm.org. INHOTIM: AT THE CROSSROADS OF GLOBAL CHANGE

The relationship among art, culture and climate change is reflected in the first U.S. exhibition from Inhotim, the Brazilian botanical garden and contemporary art museum. Presented in partnership with the International Development Bank, it features artworks from the permanent collection by Luiz Zerbini, Iran do Espirito Santo, Olafur Eliasson and Vik Muniz plus exclusive sound pieces by O Grivo. The exhibit serves to introduce the American public to the richness of the institute’s biodiversity as well as the history and significance of this landmark institution, established in 2006 in one of the world’s most heavily mined regions. The larger message is to stress the reality that climate change is a real and present danger and a drain on our collective future. Now to Oct. 13. IDB Cultural Center, 1300 New York Ave. NW. Call 202-623-1000 or visit iadb.org/exhibitions. MATT HOLLIS

In “Florilegia,” hundreds of artificial flower petals are layered to create bold floral hieroglyphic symbols and abstract-organic shapes. Otis Street Arts Project presents a retrospective collection of the local artist’s past and present works, including these fantastical, botanically inspired sculptures, reminding the viewer of the allure of nature. The show is a farewell local exhibit for Hollis, who is moving to Los Angeles. Closes Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Otis Street Arts Project, 3706 Otis St., Mount Rainier, Md. Call 202-550-4634 or visit otisstreetarts.org. ROSSLYN’S PUBLIC ART WALKING TOUR

Graham Coreil-Allen, one of Arlington County’s Public Artists in Residence, leads a WalkArlington tour focused on sharing the stories behind several prominent pieces of public art in Rosslyn. Among works to be discussed on the 90-minute tour, which will also explore a robust network of hidden public spaces, are: “the flying chrome arrows,” better known as Cupid’s Garden, “the huge concrete spheres” aka Dark Star Park, the Le Meridien overlook, and the Bennett Park Atrium. Remaining date is Saturday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. Central Place Plaza, 1800 N. Lynn St., Arlington. Free. Call or visit rosslynva.org. SAYA BEHNAM: SAFFRON AND TEA

Mixed-media paintings with colors derived from dried saffron, hibiscus, borage tea, henna, and coffee is the focus of this exhibition organized through the Bethesda Urban Partnership, Inc. Born in Tehran, Iran, the visual artist Behnam currently lives and works in her studio in Northern Virginia. Closes Saturday, Aug. 5. Gallery B, 7700 Wisconsin Ave., Suite E, Bethesda. Call 301-215-7990 or visit bethesda.org/bethesda/gallery-b. VINCENT BROWN: CITY UNDER SIEGE

In his first ever solo exhibition, this D.C.-based photographer/videographer, currently an assistant producer at UDC-TV, shares images captured over the past two years focused on the city’s less fortunate. As the cost of the living has skyrocketed in D.C., so too has the rate of homelessness — and through Brown’s images, you can see some of the individuals who’ve gotten the short end of the stick. Closes Saturday, Aug. 5. Vivid Solutions Gallery in the Anacostia Arts Center, 1231 Good Hope Road SE. Call 202-631-6291 or visit vividsolutionsgallery.com. THE JOSE GUTIERREZ COLLECTION OF LATINX LGBTQ POSTERS

A curated selection of cultural and political posters spanning from the late 1980s to the present-day are displayed at the DC Center in a co-presentation of the Latinx LGBTQI Coalition and OutWrite. Drawn from the collection of the founder of the Latino GLBT History Project, the exhibition opens during OutWrite’s bilingual poetry event La Resistencia on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 5 to 6 p.m. On display through Sept. 5. The DC Center for the LGBT Community, 2000 14th St. NW. Call 202-682-2245 or visit thedccenter.org.

FOOD & DRINK

NOPA KITCHEN+BAR: $70 WEEKEND DINNER FOR TWO MENU

Across from the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Penn Quarter, this 160-seat American brasserie, part of the same family as Rasika, Bibiana and the Oval Room, should already be on your shortlist for brunch. On Sundays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., each diner can choose between an appetizer and entree or sandwich, as well as a special mimosa or bloody Mary, for $28 to $30 each (or $38 with bottomless classic mimosas). Now Executive Chef Matt Kuhn is working to get Nopa on your radar earlier in the weekend as well, with a new dinner menu focused on composed dishes designed for couples, whether lovers or close friends, reasonably priced at $70 for two, before tax and tip. The menu changes weekly, and is available exclusively on Fridays and Saturdays during dinner service, 5 to 11 p.m., subject to availability. Nopa Kitchen+Bar, 800 F St. NW. Call 202-347-4667 or visit nopadc.com. ROOFERS UNION: 5TH ANNIVERSARY UNION CRAFT DRAFTS

More than 10 beers will be on draft from Baltimore’s Union Craft Brewing in a toast to its fifth anniversary. Selections, all priced at $7, include two new Union Craft anniversary ales, the classic Old Pro Gose and Duckpin. Wednesday, Aug. 9. Roofers Union, 2446 18th St NW. Call 202-232-7663 or visit roofersuniondc.com.

NIGHTLIFE

FULL SERVICE PARTY W/MIKEQ, VJUAN ALLURE

Two leading figures from Harlem’s ballroom/vogue culture are the featured guests at the D.C. offshoot of a decade-old dance/art party from Brooklyn. Jack Inslee and Wreck Tech, founders of Full Service, including the online station and podcast Full Service Radio, host an event featuring mixing from resident DJs Uptown Nikko and Ayes Cold. Saturday, Aug. 5, at 10 p.m. U Street Music Hall, 1115A U St. NW. Tickets are $5. Call 202-588-1880 or visit ustreetmusichall.com. SASHA & DIGWEED W/LISA FRANK

After a surprise reunion last year, one of house music’s original DJ/production duos — a precursor to and influence on D.C.’s Deep Dish — has been regularly performing together at festivals and in Ibiza. Now, the 47-year-old Alexander Paul “Sasha” Coe and 50-year-old John Digweed hop across the pond to dazzle progressive house fans in D.C., presented by Club Glow. Great local underground queer DJ Lisa Frank gets the honor of kicking off the sure-to-be legendary evening. Saturday, Aug. 5, at 9 p.m. Echostage, 2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE. Tickets are $30. Call 202-503-2330 or visit echostage.com. STRIPPER CIRCUS

Billed as the biggest gay club brand in the land, this porn star circus pitches its tent at Town for an event hosted by Trenton Ducati and featuring Arad Winwin, Seth Santoro, Jacob Taylor, Danny Gunn, Michael Delray, Dylan Knight and Beaux Banks. Drew G will spin beats for the boys upstairs, while Town’s resident Wess entertains with videos downstairs after the 10:30 p.m. drag show. Saturday, Aug. 5, at 10 p.m. Town Danceboutique, 2009 8th St. NW. Cover is $12 to $15. Call 202-234-TOWN or visit towndc.com.

ABOVE & BEYOND