Ukulele and Guitar Summit at Strathmore

Summit includes performances by the Strathmore Ukulele Orchestra

August 17, 2017

Uke and Guitar Summit – Photo: Jim Saah

Grammy Award-winning folk musicians Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer, partners in music and life, present their ninth annual festival at Strathmore featuring several events all devoted to that signature Hawaiian instrument — the ukulele.

The festival includes:

A Uke and Guitar Summit for established or aspiring string musicians, featuring jam sessions, concerts and music workshops, on Saturday, Aug. 19, starting at 9 a.m.

Evening concerts at 6:30 p.m. featuring an open mic with summit students plus Craig Chee & Sarah Maisel and Benny Chong on Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sam Marchuk, Maureen Andary, and Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer, on Sunday, Aug. 20

The Uke Fest, featuring performances by all of the previously listed plus the Strathmore Ukulele Orchestra, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda.

The Summit costs $400, evening concerts are $15 each, and there’s no cost for the Uke Fest. Call 301-581-5100 or visit strathmore.org.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
