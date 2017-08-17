Ukulele and Guitar Summit at Strathmore

- Features
Grammy Award-winning folk musicians Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer, partners in music and life, present their ninth annual festival at Strathmore featuring several events all devoted to that signature Hawaiian instrument — the ukulele.
The festival includes:
A Uke and Guitar Summit for established or aspiring string musicians, featuring jam sessions, concerts and music workshops, on Saturday, Aug. 19, starting at 9 a.m.
Evening concerts at 6:30 p.m. featuring an open mic with summit students plus Craig Chee & Sarah Maisel and Benny Chong on Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sam Marchuk, Maureen Andary, and Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer, on Sunday, Aug. 20
The Uke Fest, featuring performances by all of the previously listed plus the Strathmore Ukulele Orchestra, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda.
The Summit costs $400, evening concerts are $15 each, and there’s no cost for the Uke Fest. Call 301-581-5100 or visit strathmore.org.
