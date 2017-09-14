Bridges of Washington Boat Tour offers a unique view of DC

Washington is a city of rich history. It’s also a city of bridges. And the DC Preservation League and the Historical Society of Washington, D.C., are showcasing the those historic bridges with a guided historical boat tour.

“We will be leaving from Georgetown and going up to and beyond Old Town Alexandria, crossing under the Woodrow Wilson Bridge and see the Jones Point Lighthouse,” says the Preservation League’s Donald Beekman Myer, who will be leading the tour. “And we look at all the bridges along the river while we return to Georgetown.”

The tour will focus on the Potomac’s commercial and military history, as well as the architectural history of the city. It will also touch on the history of navigation and aviation, as the boat travels past Washington National Airport.

“It’s a beautiful trip, a chance to see very interesting landscape and city,” says Myer. “The bridges relate to the history of the city, evolution of engineering, and the growth of the city. A lot of this is really worth looking at.”

The history of D.C.’s various bridges can also provide a lesson for our current times.

“As we talk about the infrastructure of the country, and how it needs attention, you can see that from the river,” Myer says. “You look up and see holes in Memorial Bridge, rust on some of the other bridges, that kind of thing.”

The Bridges of Washington boat tour is Saturday, Sept. 23, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. The tour leaves from 3100 K St. NW. Pre-registration is required. Tickets are $75 for members of the DC Preservation League and Historical Society of Washington, and $100 for non-members. Visit dcpreservation.org.