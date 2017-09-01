Connections: Contemporary Craft at the Renwick

Debra Baxter, Devil Horns Crystal Brass Knuckles (Lefty), 2015, quartz crystal and sterling silver. Smithsonian Art Museum, gift of the artist in honor of Joanna and David Baxter — Photo: Debra Baxter, 2015
New acquisitions made during the Renwick Gallery’s renovation are now on display along with iconic favorites in the permanent collection. More than 80 objects are featured as part of a dynamic presentation celebrating craft as a discipline and an approach to living differently in the modern world. Ongoing.
Renwick Gallery, Pennsylvania Avenue at 17th Street, NW. Call (202) 633-1000 or visit renwick.americanart.si.edu
Steven Young Lee, Vase with Landscape and Dinosaurs, 2014, porcelain with pigment and glaze. Smithsonian American Art Museum, gift of Richard Fryklund, Giselle and Ben Huberman, David and Clemmer Montague, and museum purchase through the Howard Kottler Endowment for Ceramic Art, © 2014, Steven Young Lee.
Dan Webb, Cut, Flamed, Spalted, 2013, maple. Smithsonian American Art Museum, museum purchase through the Decorative Arts and Crafts Endowment, the Richard T. Evans Fund, and the Renwick Acquisitions Fund, © 2013, Dan Webb.
Margarita Cabrera, Black and Grey Toaster; 2011, vinyl, copper wire and thread. Smithsonian American Art Museum, museum purchase through the Frank K. Ribelin Endowment© 2011, Margarita Cabrera.
Karen LaMonte, Reclining Dress Impression with Drapery, 2009, glass. Smithsonian American Art Museum, gift of the James Renwick Alliance and Colleen and John Kotelly, © 2009, Karen LaMonte.