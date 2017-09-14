Dance: Fall Arts Preview 2017

Dance — Illustration: Scott G. Brooks
The fall dance season gets off to a banging start, as many of the local community’s movers and shakers powwow for the inaugural DC Dance Summit at Dance Loft on 14. Even more emerging dance leaders will take part in multi-genre art showcases this weekend at the University of Maryland and George Mason University. And you can get your fix of more homegrown dance pride at October’s VelocityDC Dance Festival, November’s DanceMetroDC showcase at Dance Place, and the Washington Ballet’s timeless Nutcracker, devised and set right here in the nation’s capital.
Yet dance in D.C. is hardly an all-local affair. Few cities offer as many opportunities to experience the best in dance from across the globe. The season brings gay-run festivals featuring preeminent dancers from India and Spain, while the Kennedy Center highlights groundbreaking Japanese artists in an event celebrating the reopening of its main home for dance, the remodeled Terrace Theater. The Republic of Georgia, South Africa, Brazil, Russia, the U.K. — dancers from all those countries and more will be in motion all around us.
ATLAS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
1333 H St. NE
202-399-7993
Atlasarts.org
- Furia Flamenca Dance Company: Cafe Flamenco — An intimate evening of flamenco “tablao” style, with drinks and tapas served tableside during the performance, accompanied by guitarist Torcuato Zamora (9/30-10/1)
- Contradiction Dance: Forgiveness: Love More Wildly — Unpacking the stages of forgiveness with scenes taken from life, history, and an imagined future interwoven with original dance and music (10/21-22)
- Step Afrika!: Magical Musical Holiday Step Show — D.C.’s internationally known stepping company presents its annual interactive celebration of the holidays, with furry friends and DJ Frosty the Snowman (12/16-17, 12/20-23, 12/27-30)
BARNS AT WOLF TRAP
1635 Trap Road
Vienna, Va.
877-WOLFTRAP
wolftrap.org
- An Evening of Indian Dance — Classical and folk dancers from the Indian Dance Educators Association present Meghadoot The Cloud Messenger, an epic lyric poem written by Kalidasa in Sanskrit (11/18)
CITYDANCE
Black Box Theater at Strathmore
5301 Tuckerman Lane
Bethesda, Md.
301-581-5204
citydance.net
- Roy Assaf Dance — An informal, intimate performance followed by talkback (10/6)
- Mid-Year Showcase: Creating the Magic — The rising stars of CityDance Conservatory and selected Lower School students (12/9-16)
THE CLARICE
University of Maryland
College Park, Md.
301-405-ARTS
claricesmithcenter.umd.edu
NextNow Fest — Among the dance events on tap at this all-genre celebration of the rich arts environment at UMD are performances by Delta Chi Xi Honorary Dance Fraternity and NextDANCE ft. Lynne Price & Kristen Yeung, a Samba for All Dance Party and a Silent Disc-Glo (9/15-16)
- Festival of Indian Arts — The 14th annual event focuses on pioneering women choreographers of India, including performances by Mallika Sarabhai, Rama Vaidyanathan, Leela Samson, and their respective companies (10/12-15, Atlas)
DANCE LOFT ON 14
4618 14th St. NW
202-621-3670
danceloft14.org
- Georgetown University Dance Company — A prelude to the spring season, this Fall 2017 Works-In-Progress Concert features performances by professional and student choreographers, ranging from hip-hop to classical (11/29, 12/1)
- Ballet Folklorico Mexicano de Georgetown — Posada: Camino a Belen recreates Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem seeking shelter in a family-friendly winter showcase, followed by a reception with authentic Mexican fare (12/2)
- Black Movements Dance Theatre — Contemporary dance theater company performs signature works along with new works by professional guest and student choreographers and performers (12/2)
DISSONANCE DANCE THEATRE
202-540-8338
ddtdc.org
- Sukhishvili Georgian National Dance Company — Fifty awe-inspiring, magnificently costumed, choreographic “warriors” from the Republic of Georgia (10/20)
HYLTON PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
Merchant Hall
10960 George Mason Circle
Manassas, Va.
703-993-7759
hyltoncenter.org
- Arts Alive! — Festival includes performances by Virginia Dance Center, Dance Etc. School of the Arts, Manassas Youth Ballet, Asaph Dance Ensemble, Virginia National Ballet, and Woodbridge Dance Company (9/16)
- Tango Buenos Aires — The Spirit of Argentina, as presented by one of the most authentic tango ensembles performing today (10/13, Hylton)
- Manassas Ballet Theatre — Just in time for Halloween, a spine-chilling performance of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow featuring all-original choreography, an international cast of dancers, and a live orchestra (10/20-22)
- Virginia National Ballet: The Nutcracker (11/24, Hylton)
- Manassas Ballet Theatre: The Nutcracker (12/15-23, Hylton)
JANE FRANKLIN DANCE
Theatre on the Run
3700 S. Four Mile Run
Arlington, Va.
703-933-1111
janefranklin.com
- Dreamweaver: Studio to Stage — Exploring hopes, dreams, fantasies and aspirations through hip-hop, modern, tap and Horton technique (11/18-19)
KATZEN ARTS CENTER
American University
4200 Wisconsin Ave. NW
202-885-2587
american.edu/cas/auarts
- Capoeira Angola w/Skher Brown & the Dancing Warriors — Explore the unusual movement and drumming of a high-energy Afro-Brazilian art form (9/23)
- National Hand Dance Association — “Hand Dance: The Dance of Our City”; Platinum Series for Seniors 60 & Better (9/25)
- Soul Line Dancing (9/27)
- Azucar al rojo! A Celebration of Latin Dance — Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with an extravaganza of Latin-American dance, a showcase of professional dancers from Mexico, Bolivia and beyond (10/14)
- Philadanco! — Acclaimed company of elegant dancers perform engaging dance pieces (11/3)
STRATHMORE
Music Center
5301 Tuckerman Lane
Bethesda, Md.
301-581-5100
Strathmore.org
- A Circus Carol — LGBTQ-inclusive circus arts company presents a new holiday show, set in the fictitious W.T. Dickens High School (12/16-17, Atlas)
VELOCITYDC DANCE FESTIVAL
Harman Hall
610 F St. NW
202-547-1122
velocitydc.org
A special partnership with the D.C. Commission on the Arts & Humanities, Washington Performing Arts, and host organization the Shakespeare Theatre Company, this 9th annual festival presents world-class dance of various styles — from ballet to modern to hip-hop. Among the 17 groups selected to offer short performances this year are CityDance, El Teatro de Danza Contemporanea, Gin Dance Company, Prakriti Dance, PrioreDance, Therese Gahl, and the Washington Ballet Trainee Program, with site-specific works by Heart Stuck Bernie and LucidBeings Dance (10/6-7)
THE WASHINGTON BALLET
202-362-3606
washingtonballet.org
- Russian Masters w/the Washington Ballet Orchestra — An evening of works revealing where classical ballet began and the influence Michel Fokine, Alexei Ratmansky, Marius Petipa and George Balanchine have had on the art form over the last 175 years (10/4-8, Kennedy Center)
- Ballet 101 — A Studio Company performance offering brief introductions to several classical masterworks to guide the audience (10/14-15, THEARC Theater)
- The Nutcracker — Septime Webre may no longer lead this company, but his twist on the family favorite carries on, with D.C. as the backdrop, George Washington as the titular figure, and King George III as the Rat King (11/25-26, THEARC; 11/30-12/24, Warner Theatre)
- John Cranko’s Romeo & Juliet w/the Washington Ballet Orchestra — Created for the Stuttgart Ballet in 1962 and given its first American production by the Joffrey Ballet in 1984, Cranko’s version, according to the New York Times, “is arguably the best dance treatment of Prokofiev’s celebrated ballet score” (1/14-2/18/18, Kennedy Center)
WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS
20 W. Patrick St.
Frederick, Md.
301-600-2828
weinbergcenter.org
- Maryland Regional Ballet — Joyce Morrison leads a production of The Nutcracker featuring guest artists from the New York City Ballet and students from the Frederick School of Classical Ballet (12/8-10)
- Teelin Irish Dance Company — A Columbia-based, award-winning company performs Celtic Storm in the weeks leading up to St. Patrick’s Day (2/24)
